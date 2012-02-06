today's leftovers
Thanks to the Ubuntu Community Fund, the Xubuntu web server has been funded for another two years. Elizabeth announced the news on Twitter early in September. If you want to sponsor Xubuntu and the other flavors, the community fund is the way to go. Other options are available on the Xubuntu website.
Xfce 4.18 is still very early in its development, with Xfce 4.17 as its development series. Our Debian package manager, Unit 193, has started publishing Xfce 4.17 builds to the Xubuntu QA Experimental PPA for testing and development. There's not much to see here yet, but if you're curious (and don't mind the occasional breakage), check it out! If you prefer not to install bleeding-edge packages on your system, you can also use the XFCE Test docker image to try out the latest changes.
The 9th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021:
– Linux kernel updated up to version 5.14.9 & 5.15-rc3
– Added to repos: SonoBus, The Lounge, KDiskMark, Webapp-Manager
– Sparky 2021.09 & 2021.09 Special Editions of the rolling line released
– waterfox-current-kpe package changed name to waterfox-g3-kpe
– Sway desktop configured in APTus AppCenter
Using podman for most of my local development environment. For my personal/upstream development I started using podman instead of lxc and pbuilder and other toolings. Most projects provide reasonable docker images (such as rust) and I am happier keeping my environment as a whole stable while I can iterate.
Granted, [David Huang]’s ESP32-based flip clock is worlds apart from the flip cards of the “I Got You, Babe” era. Unfortunately, the video below is all we have to go on to get the story behind this clock, but it’s pretty self-explanatory. [David] started the build by making the flip cards themselves, a process that takes some topological tricks as well as a laser cutter. 3D-printed spools are loaded with the cards, which are then attached to frames that hold a stepper motor and a Hall-effect sensor. The ESP32 drives the steppers via L298N H-bridge drivers, but it’s hard to say if there’s an RTC chip or if the microcontroller is just getting time via an NTP server.
The **oprofile** and **p2c** packages.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
A set of vulnerabilities in the VMware vCenter virtualisation management platform and the company's Cloud Foundation are under active attack currently with users strongly adviced to patch their instances as soon as possible.
Google-backed program will pay developers for open-source software security improvements [Ed: But Google is the company that works for the NSA and has already put 'weakened' (bad) encryption inside the Linux kernel until the backlash and pushback removed this 'back door']
Few companies are as devoted to the cause of open-source software as Google LLC, and as if to underline that point, the company said today it’s sponsoring the Linux Foundation’s new Secure Open Source Pilot Program.
The SOS program is an initiative that’s promising to reward developers financially for enhancing the security of what are deemed to be “critical open-source projects” that many organizations depend on. To get the ball rolling, Google said it will donate $1 million to fund those payouts.
Skype teases "next version", promises all browser support, forgets Firefox icon [Ed: Microsoft is screwing over Mozilla while Mozilla experiments handing over Firefox users to Microsoft through Bing; self-harm and sabotage of Mozilla is an understatement. Microsoft ruined Skype… it bought a near-monopoly and turned that into 100% malware without p2p capabilities (it's all centralised for spying now). Now it hates and discriminates against everyone (no wonder market share plunged).]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to view Nginx log files on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, When managing Nginx web servers, one of the most frequent tasks you’ll perform is checking the log files. Nginx logging to help you troubleshoot and quickly resolve any problem you may encounter on your Nginx web server. Logging is a very powerful tool that will give you valuable data about all the operations of your server. Nginx writes records of its events in two types of logs: access logs and error logs. Access logs write information about client requests, and error logs write information about the server and application issues.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step view of Nginx web server log files on Linux.
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. This platform angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, more intelligent browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Streamlink is a command line streaming utility that allows you to watch online video streams in popular media players, such as VLC, MPlayer, MPlayer2, MPC-HC, mpv, Daum Pot Player, QuickTime, and OMXPlayer etc.
It extracts the videos from various online services and pipes them into a media player of your choice. Streamlink currently supports popular live video streaming services, such as YouTube, Dailymotion, Livestream, Twitch, UStream, and more. Streamlink is built upon a plugin system which allows support for new services to be easily added.
Streamlink is written using Python programming language, and was forked from LiveStreamer, which is no longer maintained. Streamlink supports GNU/Linux, *BSDs, Microsoft Windows, and Mac OS X.
The good news is that on the vast majority of Linux distributions, installing a printer is as easy as plugging it in. But what about minimal Linux distros like Arch Linux? What programs do you need to install? How do you get your printer drivers?
I've talked frequently about self documenting code and how I don't particularly like the concept but today I thought I'd explain why I think and where concepts of self documenting code can actually provide some value.
Our Horde docker images have switched over from Tumbleweed to openSUSE LEAP once again.
Recently our container build CI job in github.com broke down unexpectedly. An investigation showed that Tumbleweed’s core libraries, especially libc, were too new for the CI’s build system, based on Ubuntu LTS.
This is the second time we abandoned the Tumbleweed basis for Horde docker containers. OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 uses a relatively old, but well-maintained, set of base libraries. Both Leap and Tumbleweed deliver PHP 7.4 as a basis for Horde. In both systems, we skip the packaged composer version for a static pick which we will update from time to time. We may switch over to packaged composer if we feel confident.
The specific change has the title "Use DBus remote when Firefox is built with --enable-dbus", and is apparently to fix bug 1724242, "Background update applied when mixing X11/Wayland and opening remote link". The broad outline of the problem (which has been an issue for years) is that a Firefox running on Wayland must use D-Bus remote control, but if an X program running in XWayland then tries to start Firefox (for example to open a URL), the new Firefox may (only) try to find a running Firefox via the X mechanism and then fail, with various consequences. The Mozilla solution is to only use D-Bus remote control and basically drop X11 remote control.
Let’s Encrypt did, in fact, implement a new root and intermediate certificates some time ago, but after the built-in certificate stores in the Mozilla applications shipped with all versions of ArcaOS 5.0 to date (5.0 through 5.0.6) were configured. Thus, these new certificates were not included in those builds, and as a result, the new root certificate is indeed unknown.
With mass vaccination programmes and careful application of public health measures it almost feels for some of us as though the pandemic is under control. Any thoughts of it being over are illusory though, and if further reminders were needed we have the news that once more this year’s Chaos Communication Congress has been cancelled due to the safety of its attendees and the extra precautions that its organizers would have to undertake.
This event in Leipzig between Christmas and New Year is probably the largest of the European gatherings in our community, and its loss will be a great disappointment. Last year’s cancelled event was replaced by a remote one, we’ll see whether they repeat that feat in 2021. If so, we’ll be there, virtually.
Here are some of the different strategies you can use to write tests that read or write data from a database, and the benefits and drawbacks of each. I'm usually writing Go code, so the examples here are for Go, but the notes should generalize to any language that runs tests against Postgres, MySQL, or any other database.
In this article I'll show you how to make a responsive layout in Qt / QML that automatically adjusts the amount of columns and rows based on the window dimensions, including scrollbars for when the content does not fit inside the window. This also works if you have a portrait and landscape orientation of your application, since the screen or window dimensions will be different across those two builds. I also explain how the dynamic resizing works with an explanation of property bindings in QML and as a bonus this works on mobile (Android/iOS) as well.
