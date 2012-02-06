today's leftovers
-
Lubuntu 21.10 Beta
Today we are looking at Lubuntu 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, LXQt 0.17, and uses about 500-600MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Please take note that this is a beta release, so there might be bugs.
-
Lubuntu 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Lubuntu 21.10 Beta. Enjoy!
-
"Static Linking Considered Harmful" Considered Harmful
Most people install software through their package manager. If the package manager tracks the dependencies between static libraries and their dependents, the package manager could detect changes and run reassmblies as necessary.
If we wanted to go further, we could. We could add a mechanism to the OS to be able to discover when the IR files for a library used by a program it launches has changed. We could even have the OS start the compiler and have it exec() into the new binary.
This would make sure that even libraries and programs installed by hand are properly updated.
-
Baby’s Death Alleged to Be Linked to Ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
Springhill has declined to name the ransomware that was behind the July 2019 attack, but given the timing and the lack of scruples in targeting a healthcare facility, there are plenty of possibilities.
-
Welcome From The Chief Editor
Furthermore, there's ample evidence that Daylight Savings Time has a negative effect on people's health. This article on Health.com lists seven ways Daylight Savings Time can have an impact on your health.
In a way, we are fooling ourselves with the foolishness of thinking we are gaining more hours of sunlight by messing with the hands on the clock. On any given day, there are a certain number of hours of daylight available. If you want to avail yourself of that daylight, then get up when the sun rises, and go to bed when the sun sets, just like our ancestors did, and just as the other animals on this planet do.
Daylight Savings Time has long outlived its usefulness. Let's just pick one time, whether it's "Standard Time" or "Daylight Savings Time," and just stick to it. Personally, my vote is for just maintaining Standard Time all year round. Bouncing the hands back and forth on a clock introduces more chaos and havoc than the meager benefits we receive from doing so.
-
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
-
Recording Audio Easily On PCLinuxOS
Capturing audio and video on PClinuxOS (and any Linux for that matter) can be a frustrating task. Either the applications don't work properly with the audio/video capture software, or, the sound server is not compatible with the capture application (or vice versa, a capture application that requires a sound server that is not the default of the installation).
Java applications, for example, access the DSP directly and are not as flexible about routing audio as native PCLinuxOS applications.
-
Inkscape Tutorial: Common Inkscape Mistakes
I've subscribed to several YouTube pages, just like many people have. One of the pages I've subscribed to is named Logos by Nick. In his channela he has many tutorials for GIMP and Inkscape. In this one, he describes five mistakes that new Inkscape users make. Let's look:
-
Repo Review: Bookworm
Bookworm is a lightweight eBook reader application that provides an easy way for you to organize and read your collection of eBooks. It has support for numerous common eBook formats, such as EPUB, MOBI, and PDF. The interface is quite simple and nicely designed, making Bookworm easy to use.
Upon opening Bookworm, you'll be presented with the library page, where you can view and load in your collection of eBooks. To import an eBook, click on the + button down in the lower left corner and select a file to load. To remove a book, simply click on the check mark button down in the corner, select the eBooks that you wish to remove, and then click on the - button. You can choose to arrange the books in list view or thumbnail view, and there's also a handy search bar at the top to help you find books more easily. If you right-click on a book, you can then edit information such as the title and author, and you can also add a cover image for the book. Simply click on a book to begin reading.
-
Shure SM7B: I've Reached Microphone End Game - Invidious
I've been meaning to upgrade my microphone for quite a while and I've now bought the last microphone I'll ever buy, sure there are other use cases but the shure sm7b is the lst desk mic I'll ever need.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
automake-1.16.5 released [stable]
This is to announce automake-1.16.5, a stable release. Thanks to Karl for doing all the real work. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. There have been 18 commits by 6 people in the 10 weeks since 1.16.4. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Akim Demaille (1) Dimitri Papadopoulos (1) Jan Engelhardt (1) Jim Meyering (6) Karl Berry (8) Nick Bowler (1) Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU automake home page: http://gnu.org/s/automake/ Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz (1.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz (2.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 8B1YzW2dd/vcqetLvV6tGYgij9tz1veiAfX41rEYtGk automake-1.16.5.tar.xz B70krQimS8FyUM4J7FbpIdY0OQOUPpnM9ju/BwXjRgU automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Each SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>, and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>. ================================================================== NEWS * Bugs fixed - PYTHON_PREFIX and PYTHON_EXEC_PREFIX are now set according to Python's sys.* values only if the new configure option --with-python-sys-prefix is specified. Otherwise, GNU default values are used, as in the past. (The change in 1.16.3 was too incompatible.) - consistently depend on install-libLTLIBRARIES. * Distribution - use const for yyerror declaration in bison/yacc tests.
Linux 5.15-rc4
The October 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the October 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the October 2021 issue: * Customize Your Next Google Search * Inkscape Tutorial: Common Inkscape Mistakes * Short Topix: Epik Data Breach Impacts Millions, Customers & Non-Customers Alike * The Road Towards A Free Ebook Reader * Repo Review: Bookworm * Recording Audio Easily On PCLinuxOS * PCLinuxOS Bonus Recipe Corner: Brown Sugar Meatloaf * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-10.pdf Download the EPUB Version (5.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (3.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
today's leftovers
Recent comments
15 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 25 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago