9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 3rd, 2021
This has been an amazing week with so many cool releases, starting with the long-anticipated Q4OS 4 distro based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 and the Trinity Desktop Environment, and continuing with new updates to the SuperTuxKart arcade racing game, Inkscape SVG editor, OBS Studio professional recording and live streaming software, Mixxx free DJ software, as well as Deepin Linux and Nitrux distributions.
On top of that, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta release of the upcoming Fedora 35 for a test drive on their personal computers, Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update, Valve releases a new Proton version for Linux gamers, Linux Mint 20.3 got a codename and release date, and Arch Linux got a new ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.14.
automake-1.16.5 released [stable]
This is to announce automake-1.16.5, a stable release. Thanks to Karl for doing all the real work. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. There have been 18 commits by 6 people in the 10 weeks since 1.16.4. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Akim Demaille (1) Dimitri Papadopoulos (1) Jan Engelhardt (1) Jim Meyering (6) Karl Berry (8) Nick Bowler (1) Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU automake home page: http://gnu.org/s/automake/ Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz (1.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz (2.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 8B1YzW2dd/vcqetLvV6tGYgij9tz1veiAfX41rEYtGk automake-1.16.5.tar.xz B70krQimS8FyUM4J7FbpIdY0OQOUPpnM9ju/BwXjRgU automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Each SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>, and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>. ================================================================== NEWS * Bugs fixed - PYTHON_PREFIX and PYTHON_EXEC_PREFIX are now set according to Python's sys.* values only if the new configure option --with-python-sys-prefix is specified. Otherwise, GNU default values are used, as in the past. (The change in 1.16.3 was too incompatible.) - consistently depend on install-libLTLIBRARIES. * Distribution - use const for yyerror declaration in bison/yacc tests.
Linux 5.15-rc4
The October 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the October 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the October 2021 issue: * Customize Your Next Google Search * Inkscape Tutorial: Common Inkscape Mistakes * Short Topix: Epik Data Breach Impacts Millions, Customers & Non-Customers Alike * The Road Towards A Free Ebook Reader * Repo Review: Bookworm * Recording Audio Easily On PCLinuxOS * PCLinuxOS Bonus Recipe Corner: Brown Sugar Meatloaf * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-10.pdf Download the EPUB Version (5.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (3.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
