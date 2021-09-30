Language Selection

Wednesday 13th of October 2021
Development
  • abs function in C

    Why is it necessary for programmers to use the abs() function? It’s accessible in almost every programming language; But how much good is a function that just turns negative values into positive ones? You may find yourself wanting positive numbers occasionally, and the abs() function ensures that you will get them. The abs function is an abbreviation for “Absolute Value” inside the C programming language, and it specifies the distance of a number just on a number line beginning from 0 without taking the direction into account. The abs value of a number, or its absolute value, has always been positive, implying that a distance could never be negative.
    The abs () method returns the absolute appropriate value integers and is specified in the stdlib.h header file. To return the absolute value of a particular number, we must include the stdlib.h header file in our C application. Only positive values are returned by the abs() function.

    Consider the following scenario: If we have an integer number -2 and wish to find the absolute value, we may use the abs() method to have the positive number 2. In addition, when we have an integer number 2 and want to determine the absolute value, we can use the abs() method to return the very same value as 2. It gives the very same number if we provide it with any positive number.

  • Printf-style debugging using GDB, Part 2

    The first article in this series introduced the GNU debugger, GDB, and in particular its dprintf command, which displays variables from programs in a fashion similar to C-language printf statements. This article expands on the rich capabilities of printf-style debugging by showing how to save commands for reuse and how to save the output from the program and GDB for later examination.

  • Python Wrapper to find all primes from a given interval via sieve of Eratosthenes released as C++ procedure
  • Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups - Phoronix

    Intel has contributed AVX-512 optimizations to upstream Numpy. For those using Numpy as this leading Python library for numerical computing, newer Intel CPUs with AVX-512 capabilities can enjoy major speed-ups in the range of 14~32x faster.

    This summer Intel volleyed their initial AVX-512 code for Numpy and finally this week the code was merged upstream. This open-source AVX-512 code originates from the Intel Short Vector Math Library (SVML) that they open-sourced the code from. Intel has also been working on allowing Numpy to be built against SVML as a separate improvement.

  • TSV to CSV on the CLI (if you really have to)

    Regular visitors to this blog will know that I don't like the CSV format. It's awful. In my humble opinion, data workers should aim to use invisible tabs (TSV) or visible pipes (PSV) as field separators in delimited text tables. Sometimes, though, data workers are required to convert a perfectly good TSV or PSV to a CSV. What to do?

    I don't recommend opening the TSV or PSV in spreadsheet software and saving the result as a CSV, unless there are no leading or trailing quotes in the data items, or umatched quotes generally. The original quotes might well disappear in the saved CSV.

    There are a number of TSV-to-CSV programs for the command line. One is in Haskell, for example, and there also routines to do the job in Perl and Python. But if the individual fields in the TSV don't contain commas or quotes, the TSV-to-CSV conversion is simple — use tr:

  • Useful Bash Commands You May Not Know About

    Bash is a fairly powerful language to program in, and is also quite easy to start off with.

    After all, it's almost universally the shell you're going to see when you open up your terminal. That makes it extremely useful to get accustomed to.

    There's some powerful commands in Bash that you may not be aware of though, even if you're fairly seasoned with using the language. All of these commands can serve quite useful purposes though, and can make the shell scripts you write cleaner, more maintainable, and just outright more powerful than they could've been before.

today's howtos

  • FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them? Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.

  • Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8. In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops

    Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.

  • How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin

    Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers. The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.

  • Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden

    Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.

Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome

  • Un-Googled Chromium update for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures

    After nearly two weeks of pulling my hair out I finally was able to build the newest Chromium in its un-Googled variant. You can find packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current in my repository on slackware.nl. It’s a jump from the 92 to the 94 release (94.0.4606.81 to be precise) but I simply did not have the opportunity to build a 93 release. In part because the un-googled repository maintained by Eloston did not offer release tarballs for a while. Extended leave of absence of the maintainer seems to be the issue which by now has been resolved by giving more people commit access to that repository. The un-Googled version of Chromium is incapable of “phoning home” to Google, by altering the source code and stripping/mangling all occurrences where that might happen. This is basically what Eloston’s project does.

  • Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users

    Adobe announced via a blog post that Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now have basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser.

today's leftovers

  • Excuse me, your memory is leaking. GNOME Software running in the background, taking hundreds of MB of RAM.

    So I noticed today that GNOME software is constantly running in the background taking up to 435 MB of RAM. It does that (very) occasionally, unpredictably. I can’t figure out why. Usually, it’s only taking 30-60 MB. Obviously that’s a bit much for a program that’s only job is sitting there and telling me when updates are available or waiting for me to install a program, and obviously there are leaks, and indeed, all you apparently need to do is run valgrind on it and it will find some.

  • Tender to implement C++ accessibility tests (#202110-01)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice. We are looking for an individual or company to implement C++ accessibility tests. The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version. The current accessibility tests are rather incomplete and hard to maintain. Additionally, they are written in Java.

  • Framework MarketPlace lets you buy replacement parts, expansion cards for the modular Framework Laptop

    The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization. When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.

PostgreSQL Leftovers

  • pg_partman 4.6.0 released

    PostgreSQL Partition Manager (pg_partman) v4.6.0 has been released.

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 Sessions Announced, Last Week for Early Bird!

    The first community PostgreSQL conference in many months is coming to New York City in less than two months! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

  • Psycopg 3.0 released

    I am extremely excited to announce the first stable release of Psycopg 3! Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite based on the experience accumulated with the development and maintenance of psycopg2. Psycopg 3 targets all the current versions of Python (3.6-3.10) and PostgreSQL (10-14) and allows the use of modern Python development techniques, such as async and statically typed code. A list of the new features is available in the documentation.

