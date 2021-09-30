PostgreSQL Leftovers
pg_partman 4.6.0 released
PostgreSQL Partition Manager (pg_partman) v4.6.0 has been released.
PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 Sessions Announced, Last Week for Early Bird!
The first community PostgreSQL conference in many months is coming to New York City in less than two months! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS).
PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.
Psycopg 3.0 released
I am extremely excited to announce the first stable release of Psycopg 3!
Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite based on the experience accumulated with the development and maintenance of psycopg2. Psycopg 3 targets all the current versions of Python (3.6-3.10) and PostgreSQL (10-14) and allows the use of modern Python development techniques, such as async and statically typed code. A list of the new features is available in the documentation.
