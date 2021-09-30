Karanbir Singh stepping down from the CentOS Board
Today we have heard from KB that he is stepping down from the CentOS Board of Directors.
On behalf of the Board, I want to thank KB for his years of leadership. His work on the project, and in the community, has made the world a better place in tangible ways that affect millions of sysadmins on a daily basis, and that's hard to measure or quantify.
On a personal note, I've appreciated his advice, insight, and mentorship as I took the reins of the Community Manager position. His stories and introductions paved the way for success in a role that has been very rewarding and a lot of fun.
