Karanbir Singh stepping down from the CentOS Board

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of October 2021 06:44:10 PM Filed under
Red Hat

Today we have heard from KB that he is stepping down from the CentOS Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board, I want to thank KB for his years of leadership. His work on the project, and in the community, has made the world a better place in tangible ways that affect millions of sysadmins on a daily basis, and that's hard to measure or quantify.

On a personal note, I've appreciated his advice, insight, and mentorship as I took the reins of the Community Manager position. His stories and introductions paved the way for success in a role that has been very rewarding and a lot of fun.

Read more

Also: CentOS Project Chair Karanbir Singh Steps Down

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is Now Available to Download

As with previous versions of this free (but not open source) alternative to Microsoft Office, the full suite of apps is available across Windows, macOS, and Linux with no feature limitations or patchy coverage. While SoftMaker says this is a “completely revised version” that is “seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office” file formats, both new and old, it’s hard to know what’s new in FreeOffice 2021 specifically as there’s no official change-log detailing the changes between this and the previous FreeOffice release. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23.1, Bugfix Release for October

Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.23.1. Plasma 5.23 was released in October 2021 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include... Read more

today's leftovers

  • Early Progress Made On Porting Radeon Vulkan Driver To BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS - Phoronix

    After successfully getting Mesa's software-based Lavapipe Vulkan implementation building on Haiku last month along with related Mesa code for headless support, a developer independent of AMD has started work on porting the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" to Haiku. Haiku developer "X512" has been spending the past number of weeks so far trying to get the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver stack working on this BeOS-inspired platform. This would be the first major Vulkan driver working for Haiku though there is also interest in getting the open-source Intel Vulkan driver working there too.

  • Machine Learning: Esperanto coaxes 1092 RISC-V Processors to Dance on the Head of a Pin, er Chip

    Based on its analyses, Esperanto claims that the ET-SoC-1 ML inference engine achieves 123X better performance per watt on the MLPerf Deep Learning Recommendation Model benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 8380H processor and 25.7X better performance per watt on the ResNet 50 benchmark compared to an Intel Xeon Platinum 9282.

  • Linux 5.14.9 starts to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. – BaronHK's Rants

    Linux 5.14.9 has started to land in Debian Backports for Debian 11 “Bullseye”. Right now, the only kernel image available is “unsigned”, and there are no new device firmware packages yet. The difference between “signed” and “unsigned” kernels, is that unsigned ones aren’t signed by Microsoft for Security Theater Boot, and so they won’t work if you don’t have it turned on. Since I don’t have Security Theater Boot turned on, I went ahead and pulled all of the Intel, Free, and Non-Free Linux firmware packages out of Debian Testing (as well as an AMD Graphics firmware bundle since apt complained that one of the others depended on it, even though it won’t do me any good since this is an all-Intel laptop.

