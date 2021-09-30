Games: Escape Simulator, Steam Digital Tabletop Fest RPG Edition, and More
Get out together, go it alone or make your own rooms in Escape Simulator out now | GamingOnLinux
Up for a challenge and love to problem solve? Team up with a friend in co-op or do it alone in Escape Simulator out now. Developed by Pine Studio, the same team that created Faraway: Puzzle Escape and SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell.
Escape Simulator is a first-person escape room experience - designed with input from real-life escape room operators. Playing solo or via online co-op, players must puzzle their way through a quirky collection of interactive escape rooms, putting their wits (and teamwork) to the test.
Steam Digital Tabletop Fest RPG Edition is live with many discounts | GamingOnLinux
Another big Steam event is underway with the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest RPG Edition. A chance for you to pick up some cheap games and more.
Space Crew: Legendary Edition is out now free for existing owners | GamingOnLinux
Space Crew, the sequel to the very popular Bomber Crew from Runner Duck and publisher Curve Digital, gets renamed to Space Crew: Legendary Edition with a free expansion upgrade out now.
Bringing with it a fair amount of fresh content, it sounds like a good time to go out and explore space. New dangers lurk in the dark corners though.
Paradox announced the Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back expansion releases November 23 | GamingOnLinux
Paradox sure are busy with recent announcements including the Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack, Europa Universalis IV: Origins and now Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back which releases November 23.
"With new alternate history paths and game systems, this eagerly awaited add-on presents new challenges for fans of Paradox Interactive's best-selling grand strategy wargame. The centrepiece of No Step Back is a series of new National Focus Trees, giving players many new ways to imagine the course of World War II in Eastern Europe. Major nations have been entirely reworked to offer unique challenges and original histories."
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi Tablet Gets Radio Surgical Enhancement
We always get excited when we buy a new tablet. But after a few months, it usually winds up at the bottom of a pile of papers on the credenza, a victim of not being as powerful as our desktop computers and not being as convenient as our phones. However, if you don’t mind a thick tablet, you can get the RasPad enclosure to fit around your own Raspberry Pi so it can be used as a tablet. Honestly, we weren’t that impressed until we saw [RTL-SDR] add an SDR dongle inside the case, making it a very portable Raspberry Pi SDR platform. The box is a little interesting by itself, although be warned it costs over $200. For that price you get an LCD and driver board, a battery system, speakers, and an SD extension slot with some control buttons for volume and brightness. There’s a video of the whole setup (in German) below. Also: What limitations does the Raspberry Pi have?
Android Leftovers
I Spy With My Raspberry Pi, Doom Running in a Skull's Eye
Just when you think there’s nowhere else for Doom to be played, a developer known as Foone manages to run Doom in the eye of a skeleton—all with the help of our favorite SBC, the Raspberry Pi. You may already know the name Foone, they have a history of running Doom on unusual devices, including running the retro classic on a pregnancy test. For Foone's next project they have chosen to create what could be one of the best Raspberry Pi projects ever. Inside the skull of a larger than life plastic skeleton there is a Raspberry Pi and a dual screens embedded into the eye sockets. On those screens is everyone's marine fighting the legions of demons intent on taking over the moons of Mars.
