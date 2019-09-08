ESP32 and Arduino for Weather
ESP32 Clock Takes Time to Give Weather Info, Too
It’s fall in the northern hemisphere, so [Mike Rankin]’s kids are back in school and have returned to consulting him every morning about the weather and what they should wear. Since he’s no meteorologist, [Mike] built a beautifully dim and diminutive clock that does all the work for him, plus much more. It glows a lovely dark orange that’s perfect for the nightstand and those early morning interrogations.
In default mode, this clock displays the time, CO2 level, room temperature, and humidity in that eye-friendly orange. But wave your hand in front of the time of flight sensor, and it goes external, displaying the low and high temperatures for the day, plus the weather conditions forecast. After a few seconds of that, it goes back to default mode. The ESP fetches the time from an NTP server, then gets the weather from the OpenWeather API. The indoor weather comes from a combination sensor on the board.
3D Printed IoT Weather Station Dashboard
This is my dashboard for my 3D Printed IoT Weather Station project, you can build your own by following my build guide.
I Upgraded My 3D Printed Weather Station Using Your Suggestions
Today we’re going to be making some upgrades to my previously built IoT weather station using suggestions that you guys made in the comments section. We’ll see how well the weather station performs after the upgrades and I’ve included a link to the public Thingspeak channel, so you can have a look at the most recently recorded data.
Kernel: Bootlin/Yocto and Linux 5.16 Additions
Best Linux desktop for 2021: Which one should you buy?
Linux on the desktop is a thing to behold. It's not only incredibly powerful and secure, but it's also flexible enough to become exactly what the user needs. And although you can successfully run Linux on just about any type of desktop machine (running lightweight Linux distributions on older hardware), to really get the most out of modern-day variants, it's best to have hardware up to the task. Linux doesn't require nearly the hardware needed to run Windows 11 or macOS, but why not give the open-source operating system extra power, so you can run more applications and services. So, why not send your money to companies that support open source in return? Which desktops are best suited for the task? Let's take a look at the five best options you have for 2021.
Tiny SBC runs Linux on new RAM-equipped Allwinner RISC-V SoC
MangoPi is prepping a tiny “MangoPi-MQ1” SBC with the new Allwinner F133-A (D1s), a spin-down of Allwinner’s D1 that adds 64MB RAM. Both SoCs use the XuanTie C906, one of several RISC-V cores that Alibaba T-Head is now open sourcing. A MangoPi project from Beijing Wadora Technology Co. has announced a Linux-driven MangoPi-MQ1 SBC equipped with a new Allwinner F133-A (D1s) SoC. Allwinner’s F133-A is a slightly scaled down version of the Allwinner D1 SoC, which powers Sipeed’s Nezha SBC. Both SoCs are equipped with a RISC-V architecture XuanTie C906 core, which last week Alibaba’s T-Head subsidiary announced is being open sourced along with several other cores (see farther below).
