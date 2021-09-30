Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.7 Is Out Now with the Latest KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop
The monthly Nitrux releases continue, and Nitrux 1.7 is here to join the KDE Plasma 5.23 bandwagon. The new release ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.2 point release, which brings initial support for NVIDIA GBM, as well as the KDE Gear 21.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suites for the best Plasma desktop experience.
On top of that, users will enjoy some of the latest software releases, including the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser, Kdenlive 21.08.2 video editor, Latte Dock 0.10.75 dock-like app, Heroic Games Launcher 1.10.3 native GUI Epic Games launcher, and Window Buttons Applet 0.10.0 plasmoid.
Sequent has launched a $50 "Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit" with an STM MCU, 4x opto-isolated inputs, 2x relays, RS485, PWM output, power I/Os, and a Node-RED learning tutorial. Sequent Microsystems, which specializes in Raspberry Pi add-on boards for I/O controls, such as its 16-Inputs for Raspberry Pi HAT, has now spun another Pi add-on aimed at teaching embedded I/O concepts using Node-RED, complete with downloadable tutorials. The company has already won Kickstarter funding for the $50 Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit, which ships in January.
