Mozilla: Branding, GFX, and More
Fast Company has put the open source browser Firefox alongside iconic brands such as McDonalds, Ford, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and IBM as a “brand that matters,” and mama Mozilla couldn’t be prouder.
The monthly print and digital business magazine recently published Brands That Matter, a list of nearly 100 brands it says “have had an undeniable impact on business and culture, far beyond the products they sell.” In addition to Firefox and IBM, tech centered brands making the list include Adobe, Playstation, PayPal, Xbox, and LinkedIn. Other than Mozilla’s browser, no exclusively open source brands are included.
In the upcoming Firefox 94 release we will enable the EGL backend for a big group of our Linux users. This will increase WebGL performance, reduce resource consumption and make our life as developers easier going forward.
Due to family and work issues my time has been curtailed for all kinds of things, but at this point, at least, there's something for you to work with: as promised, the TenFourFox source code has been updated to use 91ESR for the certificate and security base and the roots pulled up accordingly. I've also got a few security updates loaded and backported a performance tweak intended for Monterey systems but also yields a small boost on any version of Mac OS X. The browser will now be forever "45.41.6" (ESR32 SPR6) with the perpetual name "Rolling Release." This version number will not be revved again without good reason.
So now it's time for you to make your first build (and, if you feel adventurous, find a problem and try to fix it, but let's take baby steps). Officially, we have documentation for that already using MacPorts. A semi-frozen build of MacPorts what I use on my G5: I have three trees, one being the main testing debug tree which pulls from Github, and then two local subtrees that pull from the local debug tree (created with git clone --shared so that they are about 25% the size) which I use to make rolling G5-optimized (for my Quad) and 7450-optimized (for my iMac and iBook) builds. I do my work in the debug tree and make sure everything functions properly, then check it in and git pull and gmake -f client.mk build in the optimized subtrees to roll up the changes. When the subtrees are happy too, I'll git push from the main debug tree into Github. I consider this as officially supported a solution as presently exists under the circumstances. The Quad runs TenFourFox directly from the G5 subtree now.
The Eclipse Foundation Partners with China's OpenAtom on a New Operating System
The Eclipse Foundation today announced the launch of a top-level project to develop a new open-source, vendor-neutral OS designed to provide an alternative to existing IoT and edge operating systems.
Called Oniro, the new OS is an implementation of OpenHarmony, a distributed multi-kernel operating system developed by OpenAtom, China’s first open-source foundation. The purpose of Oniro is to provide the same operating system across a much wider range of devices, Mike Milinkovich, the executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, told me, such as a tiny leak sensor in a home and a Raspberry Pi.
Mastodon VS Twitter
Our approach, for now I think about 2 years, has been to treat Mastodon as the key target network because of all its advantages. It’s FOSS, it’s part of ActivityPub… For those who are not familiar with it, ActivityPub is a decentralized social networking protocol (and an official W3C recommended standard), using a server/client structure communicating through a documented API interface, encouraging decentralization. It does what it claims, and there is anyway an audience on this side of the world too, especially when it comes to Linux users and gamers.
Then again, there is no reason for us not to send the same content (or at least most of it) to Twitter as well. We can expand our reach to where our readers are. We certainly cannot expect everyone to be on Mastodon (or even know about it!), while we certainly always encourage people to move to more decentralized platforms when possible.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mantis Bug Tracker on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Mantis Bug Tracker (MantisBT) is a free, open-source, and web-based bug tracking software written in PHP. It is simple, easy to use, user-friendly, and comes with a lot of tools that help you collaborate with teams to resolve bugs and issues quickly. It offers a rich set of features including, Notification via email, Role-based access control, Projects, sub-projects, and category support, Issue relationship graph, customizable dashboard, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MantisBT free web-based bug tracking system on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
In Linux operating systems, there are many ways to create and manage virtual machines and hypervisors for running another operating system on your host computer. Using the KVM (Kernel-based Virtual machine) is one of the best ways for creating and managing virtual machines. Managing virtual machines are equally important as creating them on Linux. Because if you’re a professional Linux system admin or a person who needs to test and run applications on a different virtual machine, the chances are that you would mess with the hypervisor.
ImageMagick is a free, open-source application installed as a binary distribution or as a source code. ImageMagick can convert, read, write and process raster images. ImageMagick is also available across all major platforms, including Android, BSD, Linux, Windows, Mac OSX, iOS, and many others.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install ImageMagick on Rocky Linux 8 using the DNF or Source installation method.
WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without any prior knowledge in web development or coding. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP versions available.
PostgreSQL is a lightweight, advanced databasing tool for Linux and other platforms. It is well supported on Ubuntu, but setting one up and managing it through the terminal can be pretty annoying.
There’s a better way you can set up a PostgreSQL database server on Ubuntu. How? With Webmin, the modern admin interface for Unix systems. Here’s how to use Webmin to create a PostgreSQL database on your Ubuntu system.
