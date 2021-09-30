Programming Leftovers
#17 Hourly Backups · This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 29 to November 05.
View types for Rust
I wanted to write about an idea that’s been kicking around in the back of my mind for some time. I call it view types. The basic idea is to give a way for an &mut or & reference to identify which fields it is actually going to access. The main use case for this is having “disjoint” methods that don’t interfere with one another.
My Favorite Modules: Term::ReadLine::Perl | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
Term::ReadLine is a core module (since Perl 5.002) that provides an extremely limited text interface of the prompt-and-type variety. Its main virtue is that you can add a back end which gives it things like command history, editing, and completion.
The back ends live in the Term::ReadLine: name space, and you can control which one you get by defining the PERL_RL environment variable as documented at Term::ReadLine. If this is not defined, various undocumented things are tried; if none works you get the bundled minimal interface, Term::ReadLine::Stub.
The preferred back end (at least, according to Bundle::CPAN as of this writing) is Term::ReadLine::Perl. This is a shy, retiring module, with no POD documentation at all, which provides readline-style history, editing, and completion. By default the only completion you get is file name completion, but with some work you can expand this to do whatever you can figure out.
Should it mutate or not? YES! | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
On Discord Hydrazer was looking for a list concatenation operator. That leaves the question if it should mutate like Array.push or return a new list of Slips.
TIMTOWTDItime | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
On Discord flirora wished for a way to merge list elements conditional. In this instance the condition is that any element that starts with a space is part of a group.
PHPStan Reached Version 1.0 After 6 Years of Development
PHPStan is a static analyzer for PHP focused on finding bugs in your code without actually running it. PHPStan 1.0 finally has been released, so let’s see what’s new.
Introducing static code analysis into your process should improve the quality of your code and make the QA process more efficient due to finding errors earlier on.
PHPStan is an open source tool with 10.4K GitHub stars and 737 GitHub forks. It is probably the most popular static analysis system for PHP projects, which finds bugs in your codebase by inspecting the source files. In other words, you don’t need to run your code or manually write tests to discover issues.
Dark theme for Qt online documentation
Out of all Qt's subdomains, https://doc.qt.io sees the most views and time spent browsing. Many users find a darker color scheme easier on eyes, especially during late-night coding sessions.
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.
