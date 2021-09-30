Programming Leftovers #17 Hourly Backups · This Week in GNOME Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 29 to November 05.

View types for Rust I wanted to write about an idea that’s been kicking around in the back of my mind for some time. I call it view types. The basic idea is to give a way for an &mut or & reference to identify which fields it is actually going to access. The main use case for this is having “disjoint” methods that don’t interfere with one another.

My Favorite Modules: Term::ReadLine::Perl | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org] Term::ReadLine is a core module (since Perl 5.002) that provides an extremely limited text interface of the prompt-and-type variety. Its main virtue is that you can add a back end which gives it things like command history, editing, and completion. The back ends live in the Term::ReadLine::* name space, and you can control which one you get by defining the PERL_RL environment variable as documented at Term::ReadLine. If this is not defined, various undocumented things are tried; if none works you get the bundled minimal interface, Term::ReadLine::Stub. The preferred back end (at least, according to Bundle::CPAN as of this writing) is Term::ReadLine::Perl. This is a shy, retiring module, with no POD documentation at all, which provides readline-style history, editing, and completion. By default the only completion you get is file name completion, but with some work you can expand this to do whatever you can figure out.

Should it mutate or not? YES! | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku On Discord Hydrazer was looking for a list concatenation operator. That leaves the question if it should mutate like Array.push or return a new list of Slips.

TIMTOWTDItime | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku On Discord flirora wished for a way to merge list elements conditional. In this instance the condition is that any element that starts with a space is part of a group.

PHPStan Reached Version 1.0 After 6 Years of Development PHPStan is a static analyzer for PHP focused on finding bugs in your code without actually running it. PHPStan 1.0 finally has been released, so let’s see what’s new. Introducing static code analysis into your process should improve the quality of your code and make the QA process more efficient due to finding errors earlier on. PHPStan is an open source tool with 10.4K GitHub stars and 737 GitHub forks. It is probably the most popular static analysis system for PHP projects, which finds bugs in your codebase by inspecting the source files. In other words, you don’t need to run your code or manually write tests to discover issues.

Dark theme for Qt online documentation Out of all Qt's subdomains, https://doc.qt.io sees the most views and time spent browsing. Many users find a darker color scheme easier on eyes, especially during late-night coding sessions.

Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More Firefox Makes Changes to Add-on Policy to Better Protect Users No big deal, Philipp Kewisch, the add-ons product operations manager at Firefox’s parent Mozilla, said in a blog announcing the upcoming changes on Wednesday. The organization is mostly clarifying their add-on policies to make them easier for developers to understand — although there are a few small changes in the works. “While this has resulted in a substantially rewritten and reorganized document, the policy changes are modest and unlikely to surprise anyone,” he said.

Firefox 91-94 & Additional visual and ergonomic tweaks Every morning, I wake up, look in the mirror, and ask myself: Am I a hipster? And since the answer is always categorically no, I know that my choices in life will be superior, aesthetically and functionally. Which meant that when I saw my Firefox 78 ESR transform into Firefox 91 ESR with its pointless Proton interface, I knew it was going to be a bad day. Now, Firefox is my default browser of choice on any platform, has always been and hopefully will always be, but I refuse to succumb to hipsterology trends. I'm neither a child nor do I live near the Pacific Ocean coast. Hence, clarity, contrast, good clear colors. I've already shown you how to undo most of Proton nonsense in a dedicated tutorial, now I'd like to give you a few more tips. Follow me.

Linux Release Roundup #21.45: Linux Kernel 5.15, Fedora 35, Firefox 94, and More Releases The well-known open-source web browser has received yet another update that contains some major features. Notable features include tweaks for faster performance, improved warnings on exit, and a bug fix for Ubuntu. Most importantly, the OpenGL EGL backend is now enabled by default. You should find all the technical details in the official release notes.