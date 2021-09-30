26 Best Free Open-source Calendar Apps for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Calendar is an app that is used on daily basis, it is a significant tool for organization, planning, daily routine tasks, appointments management, and personal improvements.
As an example, Google Calendar is a scheduling calendar service by Google. It aids users in creating events, tasks, schedule and managing appointments, and keeping everything in sync and stored on the cloud. It also allows users to share events, attach locations, and more.
The primary problem is: it requires an internet connection.
In this article, we provide you with a collection of desktop calendar apps, that will help you to organize your events, deal with calendar files and keep track of your tasks and daily routines.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 400 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
26 Best Free Open-source Calendar Apps for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Calendar is an app that is used on daily basis, it is a significant tool for organization, planning, daily routine tasks, appointments management, and personal improvements. As an example, Google Calendar is a scheduling calendar service by Google. It aids users in creating events, tasks, schedule and managing appointments, and keeping everything in sync and stored on the cloud. It also allows users to share events, attach locations, and more. The primary problem is: it requires an internet connection. In this article, we provide you with a collection of desktop calendar apps, that will help you to organize your events, deal with calendar files and keep track of your tasks and daily routines.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Escape Simulator, Europa Universalis IV, and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago