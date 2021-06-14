today's leftovers
gmipay v1.2 released, with subscription support
Good time of day, fellow spacemen.
Version 1.2 of gmipay has been released.
gmipay is a Gemini payment processing proxy CGI script. It allows you to sell your content (or buy others') and have it served transparently and with no friction.
Google removes restrictions on students only from Summer of Code
Google has announced the annual Google Summer of Code 2022 (GSoC) event aimed at encouraging newbies to work on open source projects. The event is being held for the seventeenth time, but it differs from previous programs in the removal of restrictions on the participation of only undergraduate and graduate students. From now on, any adult who has turned 18 years old can become a GSoC participant, but with the condition that he has not previously made a significant contribution to the development of projects outside the GSoC event and has not participated in the GSoC more than two times. It is understood that the event will now be able to help beginners who want to change their field of activity or are engaged in self-education.
Family Management does it need an app? If yes, Try Mea-Familia
The software package is released under an unusual license: EUPL-1.2 or European Union Public License version 1.2.
ITFlow: an Open-source system for MSPs and IT departments
ITFlow is a software package to help manage IT departments, IT service companies, computer shops, computer maintenance shops, and MSPs (Managed Service Providers).
It is the open-source self-hosted equivalent and alternative to the popular IT management system “ITGlue”.
ITFlow is a web-based self-hosted IT-asset management system that users can download, install and configure on a local or a remote system.
In 2021, The Linux Foundation Became a Trusted Resource for Public Health and Industry Partners, and OpenTreatments Tackled Rare Diseases [Ed: Openwashing patent monopolies and surveillance.]
The Linux Foundation Meets Its Biggest Challenge Yet: Saving the Planet [Ed: They think they save the planet by greenwashing polluters.]
The transition from centralized fossil-fuel generation to renewable and distributed energy resources will mark the most significant reimagining of power systems in over 140 years, and it will fundamentally transform our economies. Approximately 75% of carbon emissions can be mitigated through the electrification of energy, transportation, and the built environment. By adopting an open source strategy that maximizes flexibility, agility, and interoperability, we can innovate at the speed of the urgency needed to decarbonize and save our planet.
Fedora Silverlight: not only for your grandma
I have migrated my grandparents to Fedora Silverlight, previously they used CentOS. I was impressed how everything worked well and I like where Fedora is going overall. Less pre-installed software, I am hoping for more packages to be dropped - Evolution backend, on-line accounts, Maps and others. Overall, it works great.
Devices: Axiomtek, Renesas, and Amlogic
Browsers: Microsoft Plays Dirty and Mozilla Distracts From the Spying
Security Leftovers
Twelve Years of Go
Today we celebrate the twelfth birthday of the Go open source release. We have had an eventful year and have a lot to look forward to next year. The most visible change here on the blog is our new home on go.dev, part of consolidating all our Go web sites into a single, coherent site. Another part of that consolidation was replacing godoc.org with pkg.go.dev. In February, the Go 1.16 release added macOS ARM64 support, added a file system interface and embedded files, and enabled modules by default, along with the usual assortment of improvements and optimizations. In August, the Go 1.17 release added Windows ARM64 support, made TLS cipher suite decisions easier and more secure, introduced pruned module graphs to make modules even more efficient in large projects, and added new, more readable build constraint syntax. Under the hood, Go 1.17 also switched to a register-based calling convention for Go functions on x86-64, improving performance in CPU-bound applications by 5–15%. Over the course of the year, we published many new tutorials, a guide to databases in Go, a guide to developing modules, and a Go modules reference. One highlight is the new tutorial “Developing a RESTful API with Go and Gin”, which is also available in interactive form using Google Cloud Shell. We’ve been busy on the IDE side, enabling gopls by default in VS Code Go and delivering countless improvements to both gopls and VS Code Go, including a powerful debugging experience powered by Delve. Also: Via LWN, a discussion place
