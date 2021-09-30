Language Selection

Top 9 Best Download Managers for Linux

Linux

With the help of a download manager, users can easily download files from the Internet. It can be built into a Web browser, or as a stand-alone manager.

Operating systems like Windows have thousands of options while choosing the right download manager for their system. In the case of Linux, there are only a few download managers available. Thanks to their incredible features, free and options, these available download managers fulfill the requirements easily.

Here on this page, I have listed the best Download Managers for Linux.

Linux 5.16's New Cluster Scheduling Is Causing Regression, Further Hurting Alder Lake

Linux 5.16-rc1 is coming out later today and already I'm seeing some fallout in the new kernel's performance... In particular, bad news for Alder Lake that is already seeing the Linux performance trailing Windows 11 seemingly due to the lack of Thread Director integration right now in the kernel and any other missing optimizations around Intel's hybrid architecture. A new feature of Linux 5.16 is unfortunately having unintended regressions for Alder Lake with at least the flagship Core i9 12900K. Here are the results from the latest kernel bisecting that uncovered this latest upstream slowdown. Read more

Understanding Standard I/O on Linux

Improve your Linux command-line workflow by piping multiple commands together using standard I/O. As you use Linux, you may come across references to "standard I/O," or "standard input," "standard output," and "standard error." What do these terms mean? Standard input is a term for the input that a command-based program receives. In interactive use, it is normally from the keyboard, but as you'll see later, it can also come from a file. While the keyboard these days is usually plugged directly into the machine, when text terminals were more common, standard input was taken from the terminal keyboard connected to a central minicomputer or mainframe. Modern Linux systems use terminal emulators or the system console for standard input. Read more

