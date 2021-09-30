Programming Leftovers
-
How to Use std::array
The std::array notation in C++ is an alternate method of declaring and initializing the arrays in C++. However, a question might arise in your mind that when we can declare and initialize the arrays already, then why do we even need this notation in the first place? In this article, we will try to explore the answer to this question. After that, we will share some examples with you to demonstrate the usage of the std::array notation in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04.
The std::array Notation in C++:
We have already stated that the std::array notation in C++ is an alternate method of declaring and initializing the arrays. However, we still need to figure out the need to use this notation. Generally, there are two types of arrays in C++, i.e., static and dynamic. Both these types of arrays have their pros and cons. The static arrays lose all the information regarding their size once they are passed to a function as a pointer, whereas the dynamic arrays’ deallocation is very problematic.
Therefore, the std::array notation is used to make the best usage of both of these types, i.e., using this particular notation, a static array never loses the information that it contains even when it is passed to a function. This is exactly why we use this notation in C++. You will learn more about the usage of this notation in C++ by going through the next section of this article.
-
I finally start to translate Japanese Perl Zemi to English. | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog [blogs.perl.org]
I finally started to translate Japanese Perl Zemi to English.
Perl Zemi | Perl Zemi|Perl Installation, Perl Tutorial, Many Examples
Perl Zemi is Japanese Perl Tutorial site which is well known and red in Japan. Most of all Japanese Perl users know Perl Zemi and read the document repeatedly.
-
PHP file_get_contents() Function
PHP contains many built-in functions to read the content of any existing non-empty file. The file_get_contents() is one of the built-in functions of PHP to read the entire content of an existing file as a string. The syntax of this function is given below.
-
PHP in_array() Function
Array variables are used to store multiple values where each value is accessed by using the index value. Sometimes we need to search a particular element in an array for programming purposes. The in_array() is a built-in function of PHP to search specific elements into an array. It searches data in a case-sensitive manner. The way to use this function for searching value in an array has been described in this tutorial.
-
PHP json_encode() Function
The JSON is a popular data format that is used to serialize and transmit structured data between the web server and application because the JSON file is human-readable and lightweight. The json_encode() is a built-in function of PHP that converts the array or object into JSON data for various purposes. The various uses of this function have shown in this tutorial.
-
PHP password_verify() Function
The password_verify() function is used to match the hash password with the original password. Another function, password_hash() is used to generate the hash value based on the hashing algorithm, cost, and salt value. The password_verify() function contains all hashing information to verify the hash with the password. The uses of this function have been shown in this tutorial by using multiple examples.
-
PHP require_once() Function
When a PHP script is used in multiple files for programming purposes, then it is better to write the script in one file and include the file in those files without writing where the script is required. PHP has many built-in functions to include any existing file in a script. These are require(), require_once(), include(), and include_once().
The task of require() and require_once() are the same, but the one difference is that the require() function does not check the file has been included before or not but the require_once() function check the file has been included before or not. If the file has been included in the script before, then the require_once() function will not include the same file again. How the require_once() function is used to include files in PHP has been shown in this tutorial.
-
PHP unset() Function
The unset() function is used to reset any variable that has been defined earlier. Two types of variables are used in any programming language. One is a global variable and another is a local variable. The variable defined outside the function is called a global variable that is accessible from anywhere in the script. The variable defined inside the function is called a local variable that is accessible inside the function only.
If the unset function is used for the local and global variables, then it resets both variables locally. That means the value of the global variable remains unchanged that was defined before changing inside the function. The $GLOBALS array or global keyword can be used to unset the global variable permanently. The uses of this function to reset PHP variables have shown in this tutorial.
-
PHP var_dump() Function
The var_dump() function is a built-in function of PHP to find out the information about the value and data type of one or more variables. It also provides information about the length of the data for the string variable. The information about both scalar and compound variables can be retrieved by using this function. Different uses of this function have been shown in this tutorial.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Dave Airlie: h264: more AMD hw worked on
Previously I mentioned having AMD VCN h264 support. Today I added initial support for the older UVD engine[1]. This is found on chips from Vega back to SI. I've only tested it on my Vega so far. I also worked out the "correct" answer to the how to I send the reset command correctly, however the nvidia player I'm using as a demo doesn't do things that way yet, so I've forked it for now[2].
Recent comments
12 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago