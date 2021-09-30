Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Best Raspberry Pi Accessories of 2021
As with any computer, on the Raspberry Pi, you’ll need a way to enter data and a way to see the interface, which usually means getting a keyboard, a mouse and a monitor. However, you can opt for a headless Raspberry Pi install, which allows you to remote control the Pi from your PC. In that case, the minimum requirements are: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi Pico Powers VGA Breakout Kit for Z80 RC2014 Boards
The team at Z80 Kits has unveiled a new VGA breakout kit that uses our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico. According to the details provided by Z80 Kits, the RC2014 Pi Pico VGA Terminal is a custom PCB designed to provide VGA output for any RC2014 model board.
-
HTGWA: Create a ZFS RAIDZ1 zpool on a Raspberry Pi
ZFS does not enjoy USB drives, though it can work on them. I wouldn't really recommend ZFS for the Pi 4 model B or other Pi models that can't use native SATA, NVMe, or SAS drives.
For my own testing, I am using a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and there are a variety of PCI Express storage controller cards and carrier boards with integrated storage controllers that make ZFS much happier.
I have also only tested ZFS on 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS, on Compute Modules with 4 or 8 GB of RAM. No guarantees under other configurations.
-
HTGWA: Create an NFS share in Linux on a Raspberry Pi
This is a simple guide, part of a series I'll call 'How-To Guide Without Ads'. In it, I'm going to document how I create an NFS share in Linux on a Raspberry Pi.
-
Cascading LED stair lights prevent late night tumbles — and put on a show during parties | Arduino Blog
Stephen Gidge and his roommate have a poorly-lit flight of stairs in their home. That isn’t a big deal during the day, but it is a recipe for late night tumbles. They could have setup some nightlights or installed a new hall light, but they were both experienced with Arduino and so they created these cascading LED star lights instead.
Under each step on their staircase, Gidge and his roommate mounted a strip of white LEDs. When someone approaches the bottom stair, each step lights up in a sequence starting from the bottom and going up. If someone approaches the top stair, the opposite happens and the sequence goes down. In either case, all of the stairs will remain lit for a little while to give the climber enough time to complete their journey. There is also a cooldown delay, so the “down” sequence doesn’t activate when someone reaches the top step as they’re ascending the stairs.
-
Perfect your virtual production setup with this RGBW ceiling light | Arduino Blog
Integrating a green screen into a video or image is not as simply as merely tossing a green sheet onto a wall and calling it a day since the subject’s lighting also needs to match the lighting in the scene behind them. But rather than spending a fortune on specialty lighting or taking way too much time in editing software, YouTuber Jelle Vermandere wanted to create his own DIY ring light that can illuminate in one of millions of different colors.
-
Coffee Lake powered medical PC is Nvidia-Certified
Advantech’s Linux-ready, Nvidia-Certified “USM-501” edge AI medical PC has an Intel 9th Gen CPU, up to 128GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 10x USB, 2x DP, 2x M.2, and PCIe slots for Nvidia RTX A6000 graphics and capture cards.
Advantech announced “the industry’s first Nvidia-Certified medical-grade computer aimed at providing AI at the edge for hospital applications and healthcare environments.” Built around a 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU, the USM-501 is designed to house a dual-slot, Nvidia Ampere based RTX A6000 graphics card. It ships with Nvidia AI tools and frameworks like the Nvidia Clara Imaging SDK, RAPIDS, Tensor RT, and Triton Inference Server.
Designed for capturing “large video data while executing real-time AI algorithms and analysis,” the USM-501 can power intelligent operating room solutions, CT/MRI workstations, hospital edge computers, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), or computer-assisted diagnosis of endoscopic images, says Advantech. The 329.5 x 320 x 145mm mini tower complies with the IEC-60601-1-2; Edition 4 medical safety standard.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 455 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: BPF, OP-TEE, and More
Graphics: Gallium, Vulkan, and More
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
Recent comments
13 hours 49 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago