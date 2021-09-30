Language Selection

'Open' Designs/Devices and Hardware With Arduino

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 16th of November 2021 09:15:13 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • Jetson edge AI system features eight PoE ports

    GigaIPC’s rugged “QBix-Jetson” system offers a choice of Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules plus DP, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 8x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.

    GigaIPC, the embedded computing unit of Gigabyte, has announced its first Arm-based QBix system, following earlier models such as its Apollo Lake based QBix-WP. The new QBix-Jetson-Nano and QBix-Jetson-Xavier-NX are identical except for the choice of an Nvidia Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX module.

    Designed for edge AI computing, machine vision, and deep learning applications in smart city and factory environments, the QBiX-Jetson ships with Nvidia’s Ubuntu-based L4T distribution, which is based on an LTS Linux kernel. It also supports Nvidia’s JetPack SDK, which includes TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VisionWorks, GStreamer, and OpenCV.

  • Jigglypuff Sensor Breathes CO2 So You Don’t Have To | Hackaday

    But even when compared with such an extensive body of previous work, this Jigglypuff IoT environmental monitor created by [Kutluhan Aktar] is pretty unusual. Sure, the highlights are familiar. Its MH-Z14A NDIR CO2 sensor and GP2Y1010AU0F optical dust detector are read by a WiFi-enabled microcontroller, this time the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, which ultimately reports its findings to the user via Telegram bot.

  • Binaural Hearing Modeled With An Arduino | Hackaday

    You don’t have two ears by accident. [Stoppi] has a great post about this, along with a video you can see below. (The text is in German, but that’s what translation is for.) The point to having two ears is that you receive audio information from slightly different angles and distances in each ear and your amazing brain can deduce a lot of spatial information from that data.

    For the Arduino demonstration, cheap microphone boards take the place of your ears. A servo motor points to the direction of sound. This would be a good gimmick for a Halloween prop or a noise-sensitive security camera.

  • Opa is an open source boat bot that navigates the open water | Arduino Blog

    Starting with an idea in 2019, Redditor wesgood has been steadily working on the Opa — an autonomous 3D-printed boat that can navigate open water while relaying its telemetry back in real-time to a client device over WiFi. After creating a small prototype, Wes built a second one that featured a pair of pontoons held together with a couple of struts and a central platform. This design contains a single water jet that is situated in the back of each pontoon that takes in water and shoots it out at a high velocity, similar to a jet ski. Best of all, they can be independently throttled which eliminates the need for a rudder.

  • Pluto Spectrum Analyzer Uses Command Line

    If you don’t care about shortwave frequencies, the PlutoSDR is a great deal. The device is supposed to be an evaluation board for Analog Device’s radio chips, but it does great as a software-defined radio that can receive and transmit and it even runs Linux internally. [SignalsEverywhere] shows how to use it as a spectrum analyzer that works from the command line in the video you can see below.

    The software used is Retrogram. Despite the ASCII graphics, the program has many features. You can use simple keystrokes to change the center frequency, the sampling rate, the bandwidth, and more. You can run the software on a Linux host or compile a binary on the box or cross-compile using tools on the Raspberry Pi.

    The Pluto connects via USB but looks like a network adapter. That means you can talk to it like a remote computer and software can run on the host computer or directly on the hardware which has an ARM processor (or two, if you hack it).

Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad A1 and More

Red Hat Satellite 6.10 is now available

We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.10. This release includes many new and updated features, including improved support for Secure Environments and new features to simplify operation and administration. Red Hat Satellite streamlines the deployment and maintenance life cycle of Red Hat environments to enable organizations to focus on their lines-of-business applications and reduce operations overhead. In 6.10, Satellite improves the user experience by focusing on simplicity and enhancing support for secure environments. Read more

Games: Fury Unleashed, Whalenought, Open Hexagon, and More

  • Blast through a comic book online in the latest Fury Unleashed update | GamingOnLinux

    Fury Unleashed, a modern action-platformer that has an awesome style to it recently had a huge upgrade finally bringing with it online co-op support. Taking inspiration from other rogue-lite platformers including Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy with a little explosive flair from Contra and Metal Slug it certainly delivers. One of the key points of interest in Fury Unleashed is how you're playing through a living comic book, with ink being your main valuable resource. Each room you blast through is a different panel from this comic.

  • Tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG Mechajammer launches December 2 | GamingOnLinux

    Mechajammer from developer Whalenought Studios and publisher Modern Wolf, is an upcoming cyberpunk horror CRPG set on a grim future colony world and it's set to release on December 2. Giving you plenty of freedom in how you approach the game with the open-world design, they said it was "designed with the player agency as the key focus". How you do things is down to you. Set in a far-future Earth that has been ravaged by overcrowding, pollution, and war - Mechajammer looks like it ticks a lot of boxes for me and that's some pretty tasty looking pixel-art included too.

  • Plan ahead and heist away in Spirited Thief, with an open Alpha on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    Need something fresh this week? How about scouting out and planning for a heist? That's what you'll be doing in Spirited Thief and you can get in on the action early. Planned to release on Steam in 2022, the developer has turned on their Steam Playtest, so anyone can request access to play through the current open Alpha version. The developer mentioned they've been developing some of it on Manjaro Linux too which is interesting to see.

  • Open Hexagon, a spiritual successor to Super Hexagon is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Inspired firmly by Super Hexagon with approval from Terry Cavanagh, the fast-paced and adrenaline-inducing paced arcade experience Open Hexagon is now available after leaving Early Access. With simple gameplay it's easy to get into but it gets hard - really damn hard! You get four actions with spinning, swapping by 180° degrees, and focus (slow down). It requires a lot of concentration and good timing with your fingers. Your goal is always the same: last as long as possible.

  • Base-building bronze-age RTS TFC: The Fertile Crescent has a new demo on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    TFC: The Fertile Crescent continued to be upgraded for the upcoming Steam release and now there's a new demo available with online multiplayer. "Inspired by the real history of the Near East Bronze Age era, TFC utilizes classic RTS elements while offering a unique perspective for the genre. Taking technological limitations and advancements into account, players will need to carefully consider how to spend their precious Knowledge Points, as they explore the Village Improvements that are designed to enable players to quickly counter an opponent’s strategy."

10 risks when dual-booting operating systems

Today, it is common to have several operating systems installed natively on a computer. If, for instance, you need to use both Linux and Windows interchangeably, the best thing you can do is Dual-boot your machine obliging you to select which operating system to boot every time you turn on your PC. Dual-booting your machine, for instance, Windows and Linux, can positively boost productivity and negatively introduce risks and issues that affect performance. Have you considered installing a second or third operating system and want to be aware of the risks? Then you are at the correct place, mate. Having Windows and Linux on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. Nevertheless, it is not always smooth cruising. Dual-booting sometimes causes issues, some of which are challenging to foresee; as the saying goes, every Pro has its con. Read more

