Volumio 3 launches later today…
18 months. That’s the amount of time spent by Volumio’s software team in developing the latest version of its music playback platform: Volumio 3 (no space).
What’s new? As well as offering functionality for Roon, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, Volumio 3 features a brand new UI called ‘Manifest’ and the much-requested multi-room (synchronized) playback when streaming UPnP-derived content. Like the previous generation, Volumio3 is built around a Linux operating system, this time tapping Debian Buster for its zippier performance.
Under the hood, Volumio 3’s audio playback engine has also been reworked to feature what the Italian company calls an Advanced Audio Modular Processing Pipeline (AAMPP): approved third-party plugins can be inserted into the playback chain to perform digital signal processing on the music signal before it is handed off to the endpoint/s for playback.
today's howtos
Loop: A simple music application
In the last year I've seen some really good musician that performs all the instruments in a song with just a loop machine, recording each instrument one by one in tracks and looping. I was thinking that it should be easy to have a desktop application that does exactly the same, just some tracks to record some sounds and the playback with a loop option, and that's what I created during this week.
State of Fedora Kinoite, December 2021 edition
This is the first post about the state of Fedora Kinoite since the release as part of Fedora 35. The goal is to have at least one post before or shortly after each release to help track the progress of Fedora Kinoite, the new features and the missing ones. For a live updating version of this, you can follow the list of known Kinoite bugs issue in the Fedora KDE SIG tracker or on the Kinoite Board. For a video version of this, see the Fedora Kinoite talk I made for the Fedora 35 release party (slides).
17 of the Best Linux Games in 2021
There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best native Linux games in 2021 you can play, then read on below.
