AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Linux Performance
For those looking at upgrading your business notebook this holiday season, here are our first benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor under Linux using a Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. For ~$1299 USD this holiday season on sale, this Linux-friendly ThinkPad offers a lot with the 8-core / 16-thread Zen 3 processor with Vega graphics, 32GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz system memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, 4K IPS display, and legendary ThinkPad build quality.
While the AMD Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" processors are expected in the coming months with Zen 3+. Zen 3 mobile APUs are widespread these days. While I hadn't planned on upgrading my main production system/laptop to Cezanne given what's on the road-map for 2022 and after not finding any compelling laptop options readily available when Cezanne first appeared, Lenovo has been oferring some surprisingly aggressive holiday sales.
