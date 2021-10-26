Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks.

Intel Linux engineers have posted a new set of patches enabling the Graphics Security Controller "GSC" support under Linux as a chassis controller for discrete graphics cards. The Intel GSC is a Management Engine (MEI) device for their upcoming ARC discrete graphics cards. There is a firmware management interface exposed while the principal function of the GSC (references both to "Graphics System Controller" and "Graphics Security Controller" in different areas of the code) appears to be around media protection with exposing High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.2).

Intel's stellar open-source graphics driver team sent in their latest batch of feature updates to DRM-Next for staging ahead of next month's Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off. Notable with this pull among other changes is initial support for next-generation Raptor Lake S graphics while Alder Lake P graphics are considered stable / promoted from being behind the experimental flag. Intel 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" is the successor of Alder Lake and expected in 2022. Details are still light on Raptor Lake while the Intel open-source driver engineers have already been working on enabling the integrated graphics as well as other areas of the RPL platform.

Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) Spiritfarer hits a million sales, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition out now | GamingOnLinux Spiritfarer has not only hit over a million sales, it's been upgraded to the Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition free for everyone with new content. A "cozy management game about dying", it's easily one of the sweetest games released in 2020. The Farewell Edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date, including the new Jackie and Daria Update, which has been added to the game today. Going off with a bang as the last update to the game it adds in a new island to explore, two new Spirits to befriend, a new event and more.

Total War: ROME REMASTERED gets one final content update | GamingOnLinux Feral Interactive has announced the final content update for Total War: ROME REMASTERED is out ending their main support of it for all platforms, although it may still get stability and compatibility updates "when required". This final content upgrade version 2.0.4 focused on modders by expanding what they can do with it, so it feels like a fitting send off for the revamp that made a popular classic newly accessible to modern audiences. Feral said it includes the removal of limits to the number of possible cultures, building types and factions and that they worked directly with a number of modding teams during the update.

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed dev answer a few questions for their Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux "Supporting Linux was easy. We already had a sizeable chunk of the game working and tested on Linux for our dedicated servers, so development was mostly focused on the visual and input side of things..."

Experimental Vulkan support is here for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive | GamingOnLinux As we suggested it would be, Valve has announced that experimental Vulkan support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) has landed and can be tried out right now. This is available only for Linux too. Coming in a small update on December 14, the only other change was a fix for "input delay after closing radial menu". You don't need to opt into any Beta, as it's in the main game client. All you need to do is add -vulkan as a Steam launch option for the game. Do so by right click -> properties and then enter it in the text box.

Top 10 Best Online Board Games To Play With FnF We all know that no other game can be more interesting than the classic board games when we enjoy it in person. But we can only cherish our nostalgia of enjoying the board games with our childhood friends but never get the opportunity to do so. It’s because of our busy schedule and not being near our friends. However, if you are very much fond of those classical multiplayer online board games, you can still enjoy them in different ways. Different online board game launchers have their own websites to enjoy these games, just like you did years back.