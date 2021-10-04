GNU Guix: The Big Change
Making cross-cutting changes over a large code base is difficult, but it's occasionally necessary if we are to keep the code base tidy and malleable. With almost 800K source lines of code, Guix can reasonably be called a large code base. One might argue that almost 80% of this code is package definitions, which “doesn't count”. Reality is that it does count, not only because those package definitions are regular Scheme code, but also they are directly affected by the big change Guix has just undergone.
This post looks at what’s probably the biggest change Guix has seen since it started nine years ago and that anyone writing packages will immediately notice: simplified package inputs. Yes, we just changed how each of the 20K packages plus those in third-party channels can declare their dependencies. Before describing the change, how we implemented it, and how packagers can adapt, let’s first take a look at the previous situation and earlier improvements that made this big change possible.
[...]
This big change, along with countless other improvements and package upgrades, is just one guix pull away! After months of development, we have just merged the “core updates” branch bringing so many new things—from GNOME 41, to GCC 10 by default, to hardened Python packages and improved executable startup times. This paves the way for the upcoming release, most likely labeled “1.4”, unless a closer review of the changes that have landed lead us to think “2.0” would be more appropriate… Stay tuned!
xorg-server 21.1.2
This release fixes 4 recently reported security vulnerabilities and several regressions. In particular, the real physical dimensions are no longer reported by the X server anymore as it was deemed to be a too disruptive change. X server will continue to report DPI as 96. Below is a list of changes since 21.1.1: Dave Airlie (1): dri2: add crocus to the list of va_gl users Jocelyn Falempe (2): xf86/logind: fix call systemd_logind_vtenter after receiving drm device resume xf86/logind: Fix drm_drop_master before vt_reldisp Jonathan Gray (1): glamor: fix free of uninitialised pointers Matt Turner (1): test: #undef NDEBUG so assert is not compiled away Matthieu Herrb (1): remove the PRE_RELEASE message. Peter Hutterer (1): xkb: fix XkbSetMap check for the keytypes count Povilas Kanapickas (7): Revert "hw/xfree86: Propagate physical dimensions from DRM connector" meson: Correctly set DDXOSVERRORF and DDXBEFORERESET on xwin record: Fix out of bounds access in SwapCreateRegister() xfixes: Fix out of bounds access in *ProcXFixesCreatePointerBarrier() Xext: Fix out of bounds access in SProcScreenSaverSuspend() render: Fix out of bounds access in SProcRenderCompositeGlyphs() xserver 21.1.2 Sam James (1): hw/xfree86: fix sbus build for SPARC nerdopolis (1): xfree86: On Linux, while only seat0 can have TTYs, don't assmume all seat0s have TTYs git tag: xorg-server-21.1.2Also: X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Kodachi is the operating system for those who value privacy but don't want to learn Linux
Do you veer toward the over-cautious when it comes to your privacy? Do you loathe the idea that you're being tracked by third-party cookies, and standard browsers and operating systems aren't capable of doing enough to keep you safe? At the same time, are you too busy to learn a new operating system? If that sounds like you, there's an operating system, created by a single developer (although it's based on Ubuntu), that goes out of its way to be the exact OS for such a use case. The platform in question is Kodachi Linux, and it has your back. [...] A quick test (using whatsmyip.com) and the Dashboard information was spot on. What's even better is that I didn't notice the slightest slowdown in network traffic. So, if you're concerned the cost of this level of privacy is speed, fret not. And because Kodachi leaves absolutely no trace, you can be certain nothing will be able to track you (even on a command-line level). The desktop in use is Xfce and is configured such that it includes a left edge panel and a bottom centered dock. With this setup, anyone should be right at home with the interface. The only trick might be how the dock launchers are arranged in folders. However, all one has to do is hover the cursor over one of the folders to reveal what it contains (Figure C).
$399 PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone will go on sale within weeks
The PinePhone Pro began shipping to developers earlier this month. And soon it’ll be available for anyone to purchase. Pine64 has announced that it will begin taking orders for the $399 Linux-friendly smartphone in late December or early January. First announced in October, the PinePhone Pro is a smartphone with a 6 inch HD+ display, a Rockchip RK3399S hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. While those specs put the phone in mid-range territory, they aren’t the things that make the PinePhone Pro stand out. Pine64’s new smartphone has a few features that seem like throwbacks in 2021… but in a good way. It has a removable 3,000 mAh battery, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The phone also has physical switches that allow you to disable hardware including the cameras, mic, headphones, and wireless features if you want privacy.
