Why I Switched to Garuda Linux
To be fair, nearly everything I like about Garuda is available, in one way or another, on most other Linux distros. Some are fairly comparable even without tweaks, like EndeavorOS and Manjaro. There’s nothing wrong with Mint, either. In fact, I’d probably recommend Mint to anyone thinking of trying Linux for the first time. It’s reliable, user-friendly, and has an active community.
What sells me on Garuda, though, is that has the tweaks and automated routines I want by default. Other distros can require a lot of manual labor on my part that I frankly don’t want to do. The benefits of an Arch-based system come at the cost of frequent system maintenance. But do I want to memorize all the necessary pacman flags and snapshot commands? No. I just want to get to work using the latest software—Garuda makes that possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Safari
Safari is a graphical web browser. It is primarily based on open-source software properties, and mainly WebKit. However, this freeware browser is not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives? Fortunately, there are tons of open source web browsers available for Linux.
This week in KDE: kind of everything
Today’s post should have something in it for everyone! Early holiday gifts! Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
Top 5 key features in Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon
To users who love testing out the latest features in newly released Linux distribution, well, you have reason to smile. Linux Mint 20.3 beta is out and available for the masses to download and test. This release comes only a few months after the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” release, packaged with many updated software refinements and new and improved features. The Linux Mint 20.3 stable release is expected to launch around Christmas 2021. According to the chatter on the internet, that should lay between 18th to 25th December 2021. Additionally, we know Linux Mint operating systems are based on the LTS versions of Ubuntu, and they release a new version after every six months (specifically, Linux Mint 20 series is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS). This release comes only a few months after the Ubuntu interim releases. By doing the math and looking at the history of previous releases, Christmas is the best time we can expect Linux Mint 20.3 stable release.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
10 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 29 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago