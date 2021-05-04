Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of December 2021 07:42:05 AM

On the surface, Fedora Kinoite is a respin of Fedora with the KDE desktop. But once you crack through the surface, you find that it's so much more than that.

At the heart of Fedora Kinoite is Fedora Silverblue. What is Silverblue? First and foremost, it's an immutable operating system, which means the root filesystem is mounted read-only by default. Because of this, the likelihood of accidental damage and/or malicious attacks is dramatically decreased. So not only do you already have the inherent security of Linux but you partner that with a read-only root filesystem and you have a marked increase in the security offered by the operating system.

Another difference between Silverblue and other distributions is that updates are atomic. What does that mean?