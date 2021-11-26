Why Folders are Called Directory in Linux?
If you start using computers with Windows, you are likely to use the term folder.
But when you switch to Linux, you’ll find that folders are often termed as directory.
This may confuse some new Linux users. Should you call it folder or directory? Is there even a difference?
Here’s the thing. You can call it folder if you want or directory if you like. It won’t make a difference.
But if you wonder why a folder is called directory in Linux, here is some explanation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago