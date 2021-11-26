Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of December 2021 10:37:47 AM

If you start using computers with Windows, you are likely to use the term folder.

But when you switch to Linux, you’ll find that folders are often termed as directory.

This may confuse some new Linux users. Should you call it folder or directory? Is there even a difference?

Here’s the thing. You can call it folder if you want or directory if you like. It won’t make a difference.

But if you wonder why a folder is called directory in Linux, here is some explanation.