Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Why Folders are Called Directory in Linux?

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of December 2021 10:37:47 AM Filed under
Linux

If you start using computers with Windows, you are likely to use the term folder.

But when you switch to Linux, you’ll find that folders are often termed as directory.

This may confuse some new Linux users. Should you call it folder or directory? Is there even a difference?

Here’s the thing. You can call it folder if you want or directory if you like. It won’t make a difference.

But if you wonder why a folder is called directory in Linux, here is some explanation.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Why Folders are Called Directory in Linux?

If you start using computers with Windows, you are likely to use the term folder. But when you switch to Linux, you’ll find that folders are often termed as directory. This may confuse some new Linux users. Should you call it folder or directory? Is there even a difference? Here’s the thing. You can call it folder if you want or directory if you like. It won’t make a difference. But if you wonder why a folder is called directory in Linux, here is some explanation. Read more

Avidemux 2.8 Released with FFV1 Encoder, WMA9 Lossless and TrueHD Decoding

Avidemux 2.8 open-source, free, and cross-platform video editor software has been released today as a major update that brings exciting new features and many improvements. Almost ten months in development, Avidemux 2.8 is here to add the ability to convert HDR (High Dynamic Range) video to SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) with tone mapping using a variety of methods, decoding support for the WMA9 Lossless codec, the ability to decode TrueHD audio tracks and support for them in Matroska (MKV) containers. Read more

7 Linux Distros to Look Forward to in 2022

Moving forward to 2022, it’s time to expect some exciting distro releases! Here are some of our picks that we think you should keep an eye on. Read more

Phased out Raspberry PI CM4 quad SATA carrier board becomes open-source hardware

Wiretrustee carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 was unveiled about one year ago with four SATA connectors to help people build their own 4-bay NAS. Unfortunately, the company decided to discontinue the project due to the semiconductors market situation. The good news is the board is now open-source hardware with all resources shared publicly including the Allegro schematics and PCB layout, Gerber files, 3D models for the heatsink, and case designs for 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives. All files are available under “CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 – Permissive”. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6