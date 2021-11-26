Ubuntu 21.10 Review, A Milestone to Future Desktop Technology
This is our review of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri, the thirtieth release of the world class United Kingdom-based computer operating system made by Canonical. We hope you will find this review amusing and useful. Now, let's dig in!
Ubuntu 21.10 is a milestone to the future desktop technology of GNU/Linux operating systems. We saw the trend starts here, like the universal software packages, new A/V system, and new display system, which we think would be followed by many other distros sooner or later. We would see Ubuntu next release, 22.04 LTS, taking after Impish. It has its own shortcomings like huge image file, longer install time, instability of Wayland+Pipewire inside, but its benefits outweigh them by being faster, better, more apps and just work. Congratulations to Canonical and the whole Ubuntu community!
GNUnet: GNS Technical Specification Call for Reviews
We are happy to announce that our GNS specification is currently under review by the IETF Independent Stream Editor (ISE). We have already received feedback from the ISE and made significant, mostly editorial changes to the specification. We are inviting anyone reading this to review and provide feedback to the draft and send it to gnunet-developers@gnu.org . Even better, you could write an implementation in your favourite programming language.
