Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Looking back on 2021 and ahead to an amazing new year
We’ve made it to the end of 2021, and I’m filled with so many emotions. On the one hand, I’m extremely proud of the work we have done this year. But on the other hand… when I wrote last year’s love letter, I thought we’d surely be able to celebrate our successes in person this year. Unfortunately, the global situation doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Our usual European winter events — DevConf.CZ and FOSDEM — are both virtual again. While I continue to hold out hope that we’ll be able to share a meal together soon, there are no clear dates in sight.
So, as we close out 2021 and approach the two-year mark of the pandemic, I’d like us all to take a moment to reflect on how we’ve continued to be a thriving community this year. Nest With Fedora brought together over 700 Fedorans—nearly twice the size of Nest 2020. We expanded our annual Fedora Women’s Day to Fedora Week of Diversity, celebrating the rich diversity that makes Fedora a great community. And we upgraded the way we communicate, bringing more conversation to Discussion and adding a new chat server using the open Matrix protocol. And all of that featured our new logo, introduced this spring.
Of course, as much as we love the Friends foundation, this community is about more than just having fun together. We also produce an excellent operating system. Fedora Workstation 34 led the way among major desktop distributions by featuring GNOME 40—a significant improvement to the widely-used desktop environment. We also changed the default audio system to PipeWire. And even though we broke our on-time streak with Fedora Linux 35, that just shows how seriously we take quality — we want to be leading edge, not “bleeding edge”, and we continue to demonstrate that in what we deliver to users.
-
15 ways to advance your Kubernetes journey in 2022
2021 has been an exciting year for Kubernetes, and these articles prove it. From fun interfaces to homelabs to development environments, check out my favorite articles from 2021, K8s style.
If you are interested in the fundamentals, this article about containers on Linux clarifies how Linux containers work from the inside out. Are you more interested in having some fun? Install minikube and start managing it using the DOOM video game as an interface. An alternative to DOOM is kubectl, a more traditional Kubernetes control CLI.
Even if you only run Kubernetes on your Linux homelab, you can use tools like Terraform and Helm to automate day-to-day operations. This creates an opportunity to get better at Terraform.
One of the few things that are certain in life is that computers will fail in weird and interesting ways. Monitor your Kubernetes cluster with Prometheus and Grafana to see how it fails. Monitor the applications running inside it with distributed tracing using Grafana Tempo. Monitor how strong your monitoring is by introducing Chaos Mesh to cause intentional chaos in Kubernetes.
-
Top 21 sysadmin guides and tutorials of 2021 | Enable Sysadmin
This was an amazing year for the Enable Sysadmin community. In 2021, our site traffic grew to more than 600,000 page views per month, 100,000 per month over 2020. We generated more than 7.2 million page views and 4.2 million unique visitors in 2021.
-
IT leadership: 3 ways to show gratitude to teams
When I discussed these challenges with the instructors on our platform, one solution kept coming up again and again: Gratitude.
Showing gratitude doesn’t just mean being nice for the sake of being nice. Gratitude has real business value. A ten-year, 200,000-person study by O.C. Tanner found that 79 percent of respondents who’d quit their jobs cited lack of appreciation as a key factor in their departure. In addition, 65 percent of North Americans surveyed felt that they had not been recognized even once in the prior year. That’s a dangerous position for any company to be in.
This is why CIOs and IT leaders, in particular, must be cognizant of team morale and keep the gratitude flowing. It’s not always easy under pressure, but here are three elements to keep in mind.
-
Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The World Ahead 2022: Adjusting to New Realities
A few weeks ago The Economist published The World Ahead 2022, its 36th annual look at the economic, political, social and cultural trends that will likely shape the coming year. “If 2021 was the year the world turned the tide against the pandemic, 2022 will be dominated by the need to adjust to new realities, both in areas reshaped by the crisis (the new world of work, the future of travel) and as deeper trends reassert themselves (the rise of China, accelerating climate change),” wrote the issue’s editor Tom Sandage.
-
Libadwaita 1.0 Arrives to Kickstart a New Era of GTK App Development
Libadwaita 1.0 has been released, kickstarting a new era in GTK app development. Now, there’s been a fair bit of controversy and misunderstanding over what libadwaita is and isn’t. It’s pitched as a library that implements the (new) GNOME HIG, and is a GTK4-based successor to the GTK3-based libhandy library that has, over the past few years, given GTK apps lots of cool adaptive capabilities. Libadwaita is set to become tightly intwined with GNOME as, in a break with the past, this library comes with a stylesheet —what we think of as GTK themes are actually just stylesheets— baked in. This means anything built using libadwaita (i.e., like a lot of GNOME 42) should look virtually the same wherever it runs regardless of what GTK theme is set.
Xfce’s Apps Update for December 2021: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, and More
December has been a slow month for Xfce apps development, but we got a new update of the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app to version 0.9.1, which adds an overlay-scrolling preference, support for the new Shortcuts editor widget, and a new preference to select the right-click action. In addition, the Xfce Terminal 0.9.1 release improved the scrolling-on-output behavior and the Paste dialog, and addressed several regressions and updated multiple language translations.
Android Leftovers
Linux Lite 5.8 Is Slated for Release on February 1st, 2022, Now Available for Testing
Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series from Canonical, the Linux Lite 5.8 distribution release promises updated components, bug fixes, and many other tweaks and changes. Don’t get too excited because Linux Lite 5.8 is an incremental update to the previous releases in the Linux Lite 5 series. As such, it would appear that the major changes of this upcoming update are an updated Papirus icon theme and nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable.
