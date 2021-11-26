today's howtos
-
Linux software is robust enough to work without causing problems, but sometimes even the best apps might hang. Rather than wait for them to crash, you can kill these unresponsive programs. In fact, there are so many ways to kill Linux programs that you might find you're spoiled for choice!
-
Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing CentOS 9 Stream, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome in three alternative ways, with the stable, beta, or unstable versions on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.
-
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” It is a free, open-source desktop environment for those not familiar with KDE Desktop. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In Linux Mint’s case, this is GNOME. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on Linux Mint 20.
-
In this tutorial, we will see how to install and check the PHP extensions loaded on Linux using a command terminal or GUI web interface.
PHP is a popular computer language used by thousands of web servers to run various web applications. It is open source distributed under the PHP license. The abbreviation PHP originally stands for Personal Home Page Tools also popularly known as Hypertext Preprocessor. The PHP infrastructure is installed on an estimated 82% of all web servers on the Internet. More than 200 million apps and websites developed with PHP are online. Over 5 million software developers use the programming language.
It is a scripting language runs on server side to used to convert PHP coded text files into machine code by the web server when they are called up. It is platfrom independent and can be used on any hardware.
-
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will install the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is pretty much the same.
New Hampshire (USA) may soon enshrine Software Freedom into law. YOUR HELP IS NEEDED!
This event of such global importance to Free Software projects, and the movement as a whole, has made me decide to write this article. The events in question, covered by this article, will occur on 11 January 2022. This is just three days away, so if you make a decision, you should make it now, today, and prepare. Please continue reading.
If you live in New Hampshire or in one of the neighbouring states, especially Massachusetts, please listen up! If you are further away and unable to reach New Hampshire all that easily, please spread the following news anyway. It’s important. As alien as it may seem to many of my readers, I’m actually writing parts of this article as though someone who has never heard of Free Software is reading it, because I expect precisely that such people will read this particular article.
You will see the term Free Software used in this article, but some people call it Open Source Software. However, you should call it Free Software. The word “free” refers to freedom, not price, though the software is usually also free as in gratis / zero price.
The opposite of Free Software is called proprietary software, or non-free software. Proponents of Open Source sometimes call non-free software Closed Source, but you should call it non-free or proprietary, to highlight the fact that it isn’t free.
KDE Frameworks 5.90 Arrives with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Frameworks 5.90 is here to improve the scroll (mouse and touchpad) behavior in QtQuick apps, especially in the Plasma Wayland session when using fractional scaling, add a more modern style without frames to System Settings pages that display a single big grid or list, as well as to improve file listing speed in directories that contain lots of files and folders.
The scrollable controls in the Plasma desktop and various QtQuick-based apps have been improved as well to change their contents only when the user scrolls on them when the cursor is over them, not when the it passes over them.
today's howtos
-
It is now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 20, 20.1 and 20.2 to version 20.3.
If you’ve been waiting for this we’d like to thank you for your patience.
-
Even if SCP, SFTP, port forwarding, and remote command execution without a login shell are forbidden, as long as we get a login shell on our terminal and we can print data on the terminal, we are already able to transfer data from the remote system to our local system. The data is in the terminal. It is now only a matter of figuring out how to copy that data to a file.
-
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install APF on Debian 11. But first, let’s talk a brief about it.
-
Installing libraries with Arduino IDE is important to enhance your code to support external devices with the help of pre-built software defining communication protocols
-
In this article, we will fix a common error that new Linux users encounter username is not in sudoers file. The problem is related to user permissions and can be simply resolved with a single command.
If you have recently established a new user on your Linux distribution, you may see the error “username is not in soders file” when using sudo. The error occurs because the logged-in user lacks the ability to execute commands as sudo.
If you’re in a rush and need to fix the issue without knowing the context of the error, here’s how. Please use any of the following methods to grant user sudo access, depending on the Linux distribution you’re using.
-
I am still obsessed with the OpenPGP smartcard. I know, it is definitely far inferior to YubiKey. It has far, far less features and it's GnuPG implementation is even riddled with serious bugs that can take days to work around. It definitely has it's peak years behind. But no matter how bad it is, I simply like it's form-factor.
I cannot state this enough. I like how it fits to my wallet, along other items with similar taxonomy, like credit cards or an electronic ID card. It also sticks much less intrusively out of the laptop, neatly and quite subtly. It is not occupying any USB ports, which is what I hate the most about YubiKeys. There are million form-factors of YubiKeys and all have to go to some USB port. When my laptop is in the dock, I have to reach out to touch it (this is important, we get to this in a moment). When not docked, it is easy to touch, but sticks out awkwardly and it can result it accidents.
Recent comments
1 min ago
53 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 8 sec ago
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago