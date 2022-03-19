IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Boston University sees success with new educational tools built with Red Hat OpenShift Data Science
Introducing students to modern computing systems can be complicated and challenging. When Boston University faculty members Jonathan Appavoo, computer science (CS) professor, and Orran Krieger, electrical and computer engineering (ECE) professor, were looking for a new, simplified way to educate their students on the critical concepts of computing systems, they turned to Red Hat OpenShift Data Science.
Red Hat OpenShift Data Science provided theCS and ECE departments at Boston University a scalable environment for students while ensuring a personalized Linux playground that only requires a web browser to get started and provides a platform for hosting open source textbook and interactive lectures.
Regulatory compliance at scale with Red Hat Insights
How do you determine if your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) infrastructure is compliant with security standards? Today, it’s entirely possible that you are using OpenSCAP to scan your RHEL hosts to find out if they meet a particular security policy.
Unfortunately, this gets complicated fast.
Consider this situation: The security team wants to implement a specific policy that contains hundreds of rules. However, it determines that specific rules do not apply and should not be scanned. Furthermore, the policy may have several rules that apply to a particular version of a host. That same policy may have another number of rules that apply to a different version of the host.
IBM emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Impact of Open Source on the EU Economy
In the 1990s, open source was generally viewed as experimental approach to software development mostly used by research and academic communities on emerging projects like the Internet and Linux. Open source has since evolved to become a well-accepted model of economic production across just about all private- and public-sector communities around the world. But, while widely used, what’s been the economic impact of open source on nations and firms? This question was addressed in a recent study on the impact of open source on the European economy.
“The increasing relevance of Open Source (OS) during the last two decades requires an update of an in-depth analysis of its current role, position and its potential for the European economy,” said the European Commission (EC) in its report on The impact of open source software and hardware on technological independence, competitiveness and innovation in the EU economy.
“Whereas Open Source Software (OSS) has become mainstream across all sectors of the software industry during the past 20 years, Open Source Hardware (OSH) is still in an emerging phase. However, the business ecosystem for OSH is developing.”
The EC conducted a comprehensive analysis of the commercial uses, costs, and benefits of OSS and OSH. “On the basis of this information, the study assesses the potential for the European Union (EU) to achieve its policy goals (including economic growth, greater competitiveness, innovation, and job creation) through the use, promotion and support of OSS and OSH.”
The report includes a detailed, quantitative cost-benefit analysis of the economic impact of open source investments; a survey on the views of over 900 stakeholders; a number of concrete case studies; and several public policy recommendations to the EC and the EU members countries. Let me summarize each of these areas.
IT hiring: 7 tips to retain passionate, high-performing talent
According to the U.S. Labor Department, there were 11.3 million job openings at the end of January 2022. This reflects a fact that many of us already know: There is an enormous demand for talent across all industries. Tech leaders must continuously find new ways to retain and attract the best talent to compete.
Digital transformation reality check: 6 requirements for success | The Enterprisers Project
Over the past three years, no single trend has influenced the world around us more than digital transformation. From remote work to emerging technologies to a dramatic expansion of e-commerce solutions, people and organizations throughout the world are exploring new ways to automate their everyday lives in pursuit of improved performance and efficiency.
Setting goals for automation and digitalization may seem simple, but the nuts and bolts of their implementation can be surprisingly complicated. A digital transformation initiative could be hampered by the transition from legacy technologies, cybersecurity risks, or even just employees who are resistant to change.
Even a limited transformation involves tremendous complexity, as IT teams must navigate hybrid work environments, a combination of company-owned and private devices, and a growing range of third-party microservices that can help to automate individual business functions.
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.5.8 Released
KStars v3.5.8 is released on 2022.03.19 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. This is a mostly bugfix release with a couple of exciting new features.
4 CLI based Linux Performance Monitoring Tools: top, htop, ps and vmstat
Linux is a very stable operating system with strong security features. On several occasions, we may need to observe the performance of our system, maybe because of some technical glitch or as a part of a routine health checkup. Performance measurement gives us a quick insight into how our system is doing, e.g. performance logs can tell us what processes are running, how much memory is in use, how much CPU is being used etc. This information also helps us in making decisions related to effective resource planning, debugging system issues etc. Most Linux distros provide command-line tools and graphical ones to accomplish this task. Some of these come pre-shipped with the OS and some may need to be installed. These tools are classified as either real-time monitoring tools or log-based tools.
Security: Patches, New RNG, and More
