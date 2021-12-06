Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 03:43:54 AM

I’ve been using irssi for a long time with no complaints. Well that’s not true. I complain about a lot of things. But at least with irssi I was able to centralize all of my chat systems in to one client running in a terminal window. I can connect to multiple IRC networks, which is necessary for my job. I can also use bitlbee to make instant messenger systems like Google Chat and Facebook Chat appear in my IRC client. This has a huge impact on my daily workflow and makes communication easier for me.

In recent times, more and more teams and projects at work are using systems other than IRC to chat. That’s fine, except that a lot of these are proprietary and do not offer a client-independent way to connect to them. Most notably the latest Google Hangouts iteration is the worst offender. I’m not adding another chat client to my workflow and I still need the networks I use in irssi.

Work has now set up a Matrix server to bridge IRC and Google Hangouts chat and I started looking at this. There is a plugin for bitlbee, but it is largely unfinished and not really usable (based on what I read…I did not actually try it). But I also found there’s a Matrix plugin for weechat. I have thought about giving weechat a try for a while, so this was a reasonable excuse.

First up, get weechat installed and work through the quick start guide. Default keybindings are easy enough and configuration is simple. I made a list of the things I rely on in irssi and networks I connect to and began the migration. First up was bitlbee.