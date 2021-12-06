As mentioned, the biggest new feature in the Lutris 0.5.10 release is support for Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld device, allowing owners to install and play even more games on their Steam Decks, from sources like GOG, Epic Game Store, or even the Lutris website. While a Flatpak version is still in the works, Steam Deck users will have to install Lutris from the Arch Linux and AUR repositories, but you’ll have to disable the read-only flag of your Deck’s system drive.

In this guide, we will be looking at how to install, customize and use the Kitty terminal emulator on Linux. Some tasks are still best accomplished via the command line, even with sophisticated modern desktop environments jam-packed with administrative tools, utilities, and productivity software, all with appealing graphical user interfaces. A terminal emulator allows you to use the power of the command line on your desktop. In addition, the terminal window provides access to a console and its applications, such as command-line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software.