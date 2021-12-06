today's leftovers
Contribute at the Fedora Kernel 5.17, CoreOS, Cloud, IoT, and Audio test days
Fedora Linux test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS From The Assistant Editor's Desk...
This isn't the Editor! It's the Assistant Editor.
As you can imagine, sometimes we're all at a loss for words. So it is with this column. I don't think I could write a column every single month. Heck, I have trouble with the welcome column for the Graphics Special Editions, and I'm only working on my third! My point is, I want to congratulate parnote on his awesome writing from month to month. I don't think I could do it.
I registered on the PCLinuxOS Forum on August 23rd of 2006 (it was actually my birthday). I've been here ever since. I've met loads of wonderful people (on the forum, anyway), and I hope many of them are good friends. Many of the forum members that were here when I registered are still here, and very helpful to those of us who aren't quite experts yet. Yes, I've been here for nearly 16 years, and I still don't consider myself an expert! I knew next to nothing about computers when I started - I got my first computer in 1995 - and have learned a lot, but I'm still amazed at all the huge gaps in my knowledge.
Java Program to Get Keys from Value in HashMap – TecAdmin
Write a Java program to get keys from the hashmap using the value.
In this tutorial, you will learn Java examples to get keys from a HashMap based on a defined value.
Progress Report #10: rustc_codegen_gcc can now bootstrap rustc!
WebP Graphics: The "New" Kid On The Block
I have been increasingly encountering WebP graphics as I traipse around the web. Quite by accident, I discovered that GIMP and ImageMagick could see and work with WebP graphics, but not much else but my web browsers. Certainly, Scribus (which is what we use to layout the PDF of the magazine) cannot see or use images in the WebP format. So any WebP images that I needed to use had to first be converted either into JPG or PNG formatted images. One thing I noticed almost immediately was that the WebP images appeared to be high quality images, and they were typically significantly smaller file sizes then the JPG or PNG files I converted them into. It piqued my curiosity, to say the least.
If you recall, I recently got interested in podcasts. Most of the "cover images" for the podcasts I'd find and download were in the WebP format. But, to view them, I either had to load them into my web browser, or convert them to the much more common JPG or PNG formats.
So, I wanted to know more about this mysterious, "new kid on the block" graphical file format. What I discovered is contained here in this article, that I'm sharing with you.
2,000 titles officially hit for Steam Deck as Verified or Playable
An impressive milestone has been hit just over a month after the release of the Steam Deck, with now over 2,000 titles being noted as Verified or Playable by Valve.
We know there's problems though, with some games being Verified or Playable where they shouldn't be, which is part of why Valve has a new feedback system in place. Overall though, it seems like a small minority of titles, the vast majority are being labelled correctly so it's still a good number to go by for players and potential buyers of the Steam Deck.
RetroArch update makes Steam Deck emulation better
“Mist, our middleware tool, runs in a separate process, runs concurrently with RetroArch Steam, and functions as a bridge between this separate process interfacing with Steamworks and the GPL application itself running in an entirely different process.”
