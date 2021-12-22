IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
IT leadership: 3 best practices to strengthen today's teams [Ed: IBM is promoting disinformation and fake news, blaming the victims of a failing economy, using nonsensical myths like "Great Resignation"]
The Great Resignation has hit the IT sector particularly hard.
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy: 4 priorities for CIOs [Ed: Mindless buzzword-dropping by clueless IBM]
It’s an exciting and scary time to be a technology leader: Exciting for the endless opportunities offered by rapidly evolving digital technologies – and scary due to the associated feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out).
Consider Artificial Intelligence (AI). Driven by the desire to tap unprecedented volumes of data for a broad array of real-world applications, many organizations see AI as a magic wand that CIOs can swing to generate customer delight and executive exhilaration.
CIOs know better, of course. The challenges that come with any new technology hit technologists harder and faster than the optimism driving it. This is especially true with AI and related areas such as machine learning (ML), data science, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and cognitive intelligence. Not only is talent scarce in these fields, but their vocabulary and application development are also different.
-
Faster GDB Startup — The Cliffs of Inanity
The speedup for ordinary C++ code is dramatic — I regularly see a 7x performance improvement. For example, on this machine, startup on gdb itself drops from 2.2 seconds to 0.3 seconds.
-
Create and manage local persistent volumes with CodeReady Containers
In the early days of container-based development, each user had to ask an administrator to create a PV for that user's containers. Usually the administrator created 100 PVs in advance when the cluster was installed. The administrator also had to clean up the used PVs when they were released. Obviously, this process was inefficient and really burdensome.
Dynamic provisioning using StorageClass was developed to solve this problem. With StorageClass, you no longer have to manually manage your PVs—a provisioner manages them for you. Sounds good, right?
But the next question is how to set up the StorageClass on the cluster without cost. If you can afford it, the easiest way is to use Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, which provides the default gp2 StorageClass. But it is not free.
Let's say you want to play around with an OpenShift cluster installed on your laptop using Red Hat CodeReady Containers. The environment is absolutely free and under your control. Wouldn't it be great if this cluster had a StorageClass? With such an environment, you could test most scenarios without charge.
The NFS Provisioner Operator is open source and available on OperatorHub.io, which means that it can be easily installed via OpenShift's OperatorHub menu. The Operator uses the Kubernetes NFS subdir external provisioner from kuberentes-sigs internally.
-
Deploy Keycloak single sign-on with Ansible
This article is the fourth installment in our series on Ansible for middleware. In this article, you'll use Ansible to simplify and automate the installation of Keycloak, a popular open source tool to implement single sign-on for Web applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 440 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago