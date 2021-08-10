Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Reviewed on Linux - Boiling Steam
Sequels! It’s all about sequels these days, and Danganronpa 2 is no exception. Make one successful game and your publisher will demand a follow-up. Or your fans. Or yourself, because it’s easier than producing something really new, right?
Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger - out now | GamingOnLinux
Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger, to serve more customers. This is like the opposite of the Overcooked series. Okay, perhaps not the opposite, but Overcooked's evil twin maybe. Developed by Liquid Pug with publishing from Daedalic Entertainment, this new Native Linux release looks hilarious.
Valheim is absolutely smashing it with 10 million copies sold | GamingOnLinux
I'm not even remotely surprised by this, considering how absolutely enamoured by it I was when it first came out, spending every free moment running through the lands to explore. I think it certainly helped that they had quite an expansive free Alpha version available for quite a while before release, which pulled in quite a lot of eyes on it.
Valheim is quite a magical game really, which does things so differently to other survival game it's simply brilliant. The team at Iron Gate fully deserve all the sales they can possibly get, it's easily one of the best games I've played over the last few years.
today's howtos
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
