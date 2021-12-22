today's leftovers
Bash 05 – Script Logic
Probably the most important aspect of scripting is using logic operators to control the flow of the script. Sometimes a script needs to do more than run each command in order from the beginning to the end of the script.
There are many times when you need to control the flow of a script to allow different things to happen based on the parameters that you specify. For example, you may need to verify that a file or folder exists before you copy certain files into the folder.
We have basically four logic features that we need to cover in this article. There are more logic features we will cover later, but these features will aid you in script flow.
Perl Weekly Challenge 162: ISBN-13 and Wheatstone-Playfair
FSF job opportunity: Licensing and compliance manager [Ed: This is not an expansion but brain drain]
The Free Software Foundation (FSF), a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) charity with a worldwide mission to protect computer user freedom, seeks a motivated and talented Boston-based individual to be our full-time licensing and compliance manager.
This position, reporting to the executive director, works as a critical member of our licensing and compliance team to protect and promote the use of freely licensed works of software and documentation. For over twenty years, the FSF's Licensing & Compliance Lab has been the preeminent community resource for free licensing. From principled enforcement of the GNU General Public License (GPL), to certifying software and devices as respectful of user freedom, to the writing and distribution of licensing-related educational materials, the team does work vital for the free software movement.
Kiwi TCMS - Kiwi TCMS 11.3
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 11.3 which is the 100th tagged version in our git repository!
RFID With Arduino Uno: RC522 Wiring and Code
This tutorial explains how to connect the RFID (RC522) with Arduino Uno. Features, wiring diagram and code detailed
Mini Plex Server Running On A ZimaBoard With A 480GB SSD - The DIY Life
In this project, we’re going to be making a Mini Plex Server with SSD storage using a ZimaBoard. If you haven’t heard of a ZimaBoard before, it’s a low-cost, feature-rich single board server – we’ll take a look at some of its features once we get it unboxed.
Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 22 April 2022
The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Montreal's Debian & Stuff - April 2022
After two long years of COVID hiatus, local Debian events in Montreal are back! Last Sunday, nine of us met at Koumbit to work on Debian (and other stuff!), chat and socialise.
Even though these events aren't always the most productive, it was super fun and definitely helps keeping me motivated to work on Debian in my spare time.
Compliance as Code: Extending compliance automation for process improvement
Supply chain disruptions, intellectual property theft and the rising cost of data breaches are among the top reasons for a drastic increase in global focus on cybersecurity compliance.
Regulated industries face more stringent requirements, and some organizations now require third-party assessments instead of using internal teams to verify compliance with cybersecurity frameworks. Non-regulated industries can also leverage the same standards in order to reduce their security risk. Compliance automation is increasingly important to manage the growing burden that security teams face.
Red Hat report: Enterprise open source new pandemic response [Ed: "PARTNER CONTENT" means IBM/Red Hat now bribes sites and publishers for puff pieces]
Red Hat recently released The State of Enterprise Open Source 2022 report, which highlights the changing perceptions about the use of the open source development model in the enterprise technology space.
Now in its fourth year, the survey of nearly 1,300 IT decision makers reveals how organisations are increasingly shifting to open source software solutions to address COVID-19 related challenges and tackle new market demands for quality, speed and an evolving cybersecurity landscape.
Windows vs. Linux vs. Mac: the channel comparison | IT PRO
With Linux being open source software, its code can be tweaked and modified to meet specific user requirements - something which is not possible with the closed source Windows and macOS systems. While that can mean support is not as easily accessible, it's this flexibility that has helped make Linux a popular choice with the developer community and certain sections of the enterprise user base.
today's howtos
Videos: Arch, Calcurse, and Leaving Twitter
Beelink SER 4 4800U X pairs a Ryzen 7 CPU with Manjaro Linux
Tiny PC specialist Beelink is offering up a new model that ships with a Linux-based OS preinstalled. The SER 4 4800U X pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor with the popular Manjaro distro.
Arch Linux’s Archinstall Gets a Brand-New Menu System, Many Other New Features
The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 2.4.1 release is a completely new menu system, which you can see in the screenshot above. The brand-new menu system uses the simple-term-menu Python package that creates simple interactive menus on the command line and it’s accessibility friendly. In addition, Guided has been updated to use the new menu system.
