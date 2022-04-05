today's leftovers
-
Rationale for a Browser-Level Color Scheme Preference
Having dealt with implementing dark mode myself, my second reaction was: wait, this should be part of the browser! “As a user, I want to override my color scheme preference for the website I’m looking at but not be required to do it via the OS-level preference.”
-
Why are links blue and purple?
These colors weren’t really any safer since they’d be double-quantized on different palettes. Thankfully this dumb “web safe colors” myth died when 24-bit displays became affordable.
-
Undone replacement of pipewire-media-session with wireplumber
Two days ago the wireplumber package was made to replace pipewire-media-session as the latter session manager for PipeWire is considered dead upstream and will see no more releases. Unfortunately, this step was premature.
-
Kubernetes 1.24: gRPC container probes in beta
With Kubernetes 1.24 the gRPC probes functionality entered beta and is available by default. Now you can configure startup, liveness, and readiness probes for your gRPC app without exposing any HTTP endpoint, nor do you need an executable. Kubernetes can natively connect to your your workload via gRPC and query its status.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
1 day 35 min ago