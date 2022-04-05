Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 10:29:10 AM Filed under
Security
  • This Week In Security: IPhone Unpowered, Python Unsandboxed, And Wizard Spider Unmasked

    As conspiracy theories go, one of the more plausible is that a cell phone could be running malicious firmware on its baseband processor, and be listening and transmitting data even when powered off. Nowadays, this sort of behavior is called a feature, at least if your phone is made by Apple, with their Find My functionality. Even with the phone off, the Bluetooth chip runs happily in a low-power state, making these features work. The problem is that this chip doesn’t do signed firmware. All it takes is root-level access to the phone’s primary OS to load a potentially malicious firmware image to the Bluetooth chip.

  • $100 Bluetooth Hack Can Unlock All Kinds Of Devices, Including Teslas, From Miles Away

    While they’re not impervious, at least you know where you stand with a good, old fashioned dumb lock. That’s in stark contrast to so-called “smart” locks, which studies have repeatedly shown to be easily compromised with minimal effort. One report showed that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards.

  • Ransomware attack affects nearly 500,000 CPS students [Ryan: Bill Gates-affiliated organization enables ransomware attack on Chicago Public Schools teachers and faculty.]
  • [Old] What Should Graduates Know And Be Able To Do?

    Previously, Tom served as the first executive director of education for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a public school superintendent in Washington State and has extensive private sector experience.

More from Ryan

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 10:44:29 AM.
  • Bill Gates-affiliated organization enables ransomware attack on Chicago Public Schools teachers and faculty.

    Battelle is also routinely affiliated with Tom Vander Ark, who previously had a high profile role in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as executive director of education.

    Since Bill Gates decided to “give away [his] wealth” to “philanthropy”, he has doubled his wealth, mainly through influence peddling through his fake charity, the Gates Foundation.

    People who hoard $80 billion dollars during times of recession and don’t pay much in taxes on it either are not a boost to the economy.

    Bill Gates has a troubled “relationship” with children. His personal engineer, Rick Allen Jones, was arrested in the Gates Mansion and found with a trove of child pornography. The detectives investigating the case also raided his apartment while Jones was at work in the Gates Mansion, and found bankers boxes full of VHS tapes, along with lots of hard drives and flash memory sticks and computers overflowing with it.

    When Jones got to court, the judge mysteriously ruled to keep Jones off the sex offender list and out of jail, and the charge of illegal possession of a handgun got mysteriously dropped.

    When Jones would accompany Bill and Melinda on trips abroad, he would photograph children on the beaches.

    Gates also flew around with Jeff Epstein on Epstein’s Lolita Express, a long time after everyone knew what Epstein was.

    When Melinda Gates divorced Bill, Epstein came up. Who would want to be married to a guy who pals around with many child molesters and those with dungeons ‘o child porn, and is possibly a pedophile himself?

    “I just couldn’t trust what we had.”.

    Why anyone lets Bill Gates deal with children is beyond me. He keeps “interesting” company.

Programming Leftovers

  • Return String From Function C++

    A way to identify a series of strings as a class member is specified in C++’s definition. The String class holds attributes as a stream of bits, with the ability to handle a single-byte character. In C++, we may retrieve a string, but we should still examine how the string will be retained and transferred. Because C++ returns elements on the heap, which has a finite amount of space, providing immense components will induce stack overflow issues that could result in errors and security flaws. If we can return a std::string object from the standard template library, we may provide a constant pointer to the string. Ascertain that the string is retained in static memory. This article outlines various approaches for returning a string from a C++ function.

  • How to round of Numbers in Java

    Java provides a built-in class known as Math class which belongs to the java.lang package. The java.lang.Math class provides numerous methods that are used to perform different numeric operations such as rounding of a number, finding square root, and so on. The Math class offers multiple methods to round off a number such as round(), ceil(), floor().

  • Writing it down

    PWC 165 refers us to mathsisfun for the algorithm to be used. Let’s write it down.

Emulate the VIC-20 home computer with Linux

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. The Commodore VIC-20 is an 8-bit home computer that was released in 1980/1. It featured a MOS Technology 6502 CPU, with 20KB ROM and 5KB RAM although 1.5K of the RAM was used for the video display and aspects of the BASIC and kernal. It offered limited low-resolution graphics (176 x 184) with storage provided by cassette and floppy disk. Read more

PostgreSQL Anonymizer 1.0: Privacy By Design For Postgres

PostgreSQL Anonymizer is an extension that hides or replaces personally identifiable information (PII) or commercially sensitive data from a PostgreSQL database. The extension supports 3 different anonymization strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking and Anonymous Dumps. It also offers a large choice of Masking Functions such as Substitution, Randomization, Faking, Pseudonymization, Partial Scrambling, Shuffling, Noise Addition and Generalization. Read more

today's howtos

  • Web UI Dashboard for Kubernetes
  • Dmesg Command in Linux – Options + Examples
  • How to set up your graphics card in Zorin OS - Real Linux User

    Most modern Linux distributions have out of the box outstanding support for most of the available hardware components, like your graphics card, printer and WiFi adapter. Even for many relatively new hardware technologies there is support with the help of Hardware Enablement. But it is always possible that the setup procedure doesn’t come up directly with the correct or most optimized drivers for your specific internal or external devices. In this article as part of my Zorin OS tutorial series I will focus on the support of graphics cards and will show you how to install or update graphics drivers in Zorin OS.

  • How to install Vivaldi browser on Fedora 36 - NextGenTips

    Vivaldi browser is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It has a minimalistic user interface with basic icons and fonts and, an optionally color scheme that changes based on the background and design of the web page being visited.

