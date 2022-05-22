Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 07:35:03 AM Filed under
Development

  • Avoid exception throwing in performance-sensitive code

    There are various ways in software to handle error conditions. In C or Go, one returns error code. Other programming languages like C++ or Java prefer to throw exceptions. One benefit of using exceptions is that it keeps your code mostly clean since the error-handling code is often separate.

    It is debatable whether handling exceptions is better than dealing with error codes. I will happily use one or the other.

    What I will object to, however, is the use of exceptions for control flow. It is fine to throw an exception when a file cannot be opened, unexpectedly. But you should not use exceptions to branch on the type of a value.

    Let me illustrate.

  • Exploring JSON with interactive jq

    I often use ijq, or "interactive jq", to explore JSON, and also to improve my jq fu, because it gives me immediate visual feedback. Here's an example.

    There's a wrapper around jq called ijq (short for "interactive jq") which is a bit like a REPL in that it affords immediate feedback. It's a lovely program, and I use it a lot.

    • 10 Python In-Built Functions You Should Know

    Python is one of the most lucrative programming languages. According to research, there were approximately 10 million Python developers in 2020 worldwide and the count is increasing day by day. It provides ease in building a plethora of applications, web development processes, and a lot more. When it comes to making a program short and clear, we use in-built functions which are a set of statements collectively performing a task. Using in-built functions in a program makes it beneficial in many ways such as: [...]

»

More in Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 22nd, 2022

This week hasn’t got much Linux news, but there were some very exciting ones, such as the release of the Linux 5.18 kernel series, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) finally switching to PipeWire for audio by default, and a new Mesa graphics stack branch that promises another layer of performance improvements for gamers. On top of that, I take a look at Pika Backup as the “Flatpak App of the Week”, and talk about the latest distro and software releases, including Kali Linux 2022.2, RHEL 9, Inkscape 1.2, and KDE Plasma 5.25 beta. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 22nd, 2022, below! Read more

’Speek!’ An Open-Source Chat App That Uses Tor

Speek is an internet messaging service that leverages multiple technologies to help keep your internet chats private. It is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized, and open-source. Undoubtedly, it aims to pitch itself as one of the WhatsApp alternatives and a competitor to Signal on Linux. So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look at the details. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.18 Released. This is What's New

Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.18 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates. Read more

100 Best Applications for Ubuntu 2022

Since its publication in 2018, this article received enormous views from our readers. Now that we’re in 2022, there have been various changes in Ubuntu and its ecosystem. So, to address that we’re updating this article to match present needs of modern-day users, creators, influencers, developers and system administrators of Ubuntu. Many users who have recently switched to Ubuntu from Microsoft Windows or any other operating system face the problem of finding best alternative to application software they have been using for years on their previous OS. Ubuntu has thousands of free to use and open-source application software that perform way better than many paid software’s on Windows and other OS. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6