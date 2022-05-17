Lawyer won't lie for Molly de Blanc & Chris Lamb (mollamby)
We don't care about the privacy of what Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did in all those hotel rooms funded by diversity grants from Debian and other free software non-profits.
What we care about is the unforgivable conflict of interest.
Consider when Debian, under Chris Lamb, endorsed Molly de Blanc as a candidate for the board of another institution, the Open Source Initiative (OSI). When Debian made that endorsement, nobody said that Lamb, the leader of Debian, was in a sexual relationship with de Blanc but the lawyer is now hinting that was, in fact, the case.
de Blanc was subsequently elected as President of the OSI. These two supposedly independent organizations were run by boyfriend and girlfriend. Screw them, if you'll excuse the pun.
today's leftovers
-
Apache OpenJPA is the Java persistence project of the Apache Software Foundation. After quite some time flying under the radar, there's a new release. Let's look into it.
-
A couple of days ago I was looking a way for easily drop all tables of a MySQL database.
-
Platform: that’s the key word that sprung to mind after attending Kubecon-CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Valencia last week. As in, Kubernetes isn’t a project any more, it’s a platform – and it’s one that’s now being used by thousands of organisations world-wide to build very real, very working applications and systems.
Yes, I know there’s not one single Kubernetes platform – every big cloud provider has its own hosted and certified distribution, there are managed services and there’s third-party commercial and free offerings from companies of all sizes (for example, VMware just released a new version of its free Tanzu Community Edition) that application developers can download and just get to work on.
Red Hat: Copr, GM, Google Chrome Now Available on Flathub
-
Copr is a build system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install third-party software that is not available in Fedora Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use cases, and just experiment freely.
-
The partnership should make Ultifi-based GM models easier and quicker to update over the air, among other things.
-
Software on Linux is distributed in various formats: DEB, RPM, Snaps, tarballs, etc., but some users have embraced Flatpak more than others as it's supported on all Linux machines, irrespective of the distro installed.
Google Chrome is now officially available on Flathub and Flatpak aficionados can now download their favorite browser from their preferred software source. Here's how to install Google Chrome as a Flatpak on Linux.
Security Leftovers
-
All still-supported flavours of macOS (Monterey, Big Sur and Catalina), as well as all current mobile devices (iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Apple Watches), get patches.
[...]
Kernel-level code execution holes could grant an attacker control over the entire system, including the parts that manage the security of the rest of the system.
-
At its swampUP event, JFrog today launched Project Pyrsia, an open source project that uses a blockchain platform and Sigstore Cosign and Notary V2 cryptographic signature software to secure software packages. In addition to JFrog, other contributors to the project include Docker, Inc., DeployHub, Futureway and Oracle.
-
In its latest move, Codenotary has added free background vulnerability scanning service to its free and open source Community Attestation Service (CAS) code signing and attestation service to further secure open source supply chains. This new service uses hashes to identify known security vulnerabilities. Then if the scans find any it alerts you to the untrustworthy packages. CAS can then be used to “untrust” any problematic artifacts. This new scanning service is also continuously self-updating so it can help you stay ahead of would-be attackers.
-
Screencastify, a popular Chrome extension for capturing and sharing videos from websites, was recently found to be vulnerable to a cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw that allowed arbitrary websites to dupe people into unknowingly activating their webcams.
A miscreant taking advantage of this flaw could then download the resulting video from the victim's Google Drive account.
Software developer Wladimir Palant, co-founder of ad amelioration biz Eyeo, published a blog post about his findings on Monday. He said he reported the XSS bug in February, and Screencastify's developers fixed it within a day.
But Palant contends the browser extension continues to pose a risk because the code trusts multiple partner subdomains, and an XSS flaw on any one of those sites could potentially be misused to attack Screencastify users.
The Screencastify page on the Chrome Web Store says that the browser extension has more than 10 million users, which is the maximum value listed by store metrics. As Palant points out, the extension is aimed at the education market, raising some unpleasant possibilities.
