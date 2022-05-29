9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 29th, 2022
This week we got some great news, starting with the arrival of AlmaLinux 9 as a pure replacement for CentOS Linux, and continuing with a major Clonezilla Live release for all your disk cloning/imaging needs, as well as a new major Alpine Linux release for fans of minimal, security-oriented distros.
PulseAudio fans also got a new major release of this open-source sound server that brought various enhancements and bug fixes, Arch Linux newcomers got an updated menu-based installer with lots of goodies, and Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update.
