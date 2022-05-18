Red Hat and IBM Leftovers RHEL 9 syslog-ng news - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 became generally available recently. Version 3.35 of syslog-ng has been part of EPEL 9 (the semi-official extra software repo for RHEL maintained by Fedora packagers) for a while and now I enabled a few more destination drivers. I also enabled RHEL 9 support in my unofficial Git snapshot packages, so I can support RHEL 9 together with other RHEL and Fedora versions on the next syslog-ng release.

What IT leaders should look for in cloud managed services A technologist might feel like a kid in a candy store in today’s cloud environments, but that doesn’t mean they should shop like one. Pick virtually any platform, however, and the temptation to do so is real. There’s a lot to choose from, and an IT pro’s geek mode can go into overdrive. Cloud managed services – whether a cloud database, a fully managed container platform, or simply managed infrastructure – streamline things a bit. There’s less picking and choosing to do because by definition, the cloud provider is taking at least some of that off of your plate with a more turnkey solution.

4 takeaways for CIOs from the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Last week saw a return to a partly in-person MIT Sloan CIO Symposium event. As usual, there was a wealth of insights from senior IT leaders – some related to ongoing trends, others to new or at least accelerated ones.

Integrate a Spring Boot application with Red Hat Data Grid Red Hat Data Grid is a middleware solution that has been developed for application cache data storage. It makes it possible to access and process in-memory data, improving the end-user experience. This article offers guidance for Spring Boot and Red Hat Data Grid integration on version 4.9 of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. You will set up a Red Hat Data Grid 8.2 cluster and deploy a Spring Boot application with separate namespaces to use Hot Rod communication between them.

IT leadership: 3 ways to ease the pressure on development teams In a world where reinforcements may not be arriving anytime soon, how can IT leaders help prevent team burnout while also enabling them to focus on projects that bring the highest value to their organizations? Treat your developers’ time like any other critical company asset – because that’s exactly what it is. To preserve this asset, recognize that you might need to change or adjust some normal protocols. Consider how you might shift priorities, restructure teams, and introduce new tools to lighten your software team’s workload.

Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. “Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.