today's leftovers
mintCast 382.5 – It’s Time to Focus
1:19 Linux Innards
38:41 Check This Out
41:09 Announcements
In our Innards section we discuss our free and open source alternatives for proprietary software.
Kubecost launches open-source OpenCost project to keep a lid on Kubernetes spending
A startup called Kubecost, officially known as Stackwatch Inc., today announced the launch of a promising new open-source project that provides companies with tools around Kubernetes cost monitoring and optimization, as well as standardized methodologies for tracking those costs.
The initiative is called OpenCost and it has some pretty big backers, with the likes of Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Adobe Inc., D2iQ Inc., New Relic Inc. and SUSE SE all named as contributors.
The Internet Used to be Smaller and Nicer. Let’s Get It Back. - News Update
MY FIRST exposure to the internet was in two novels I read as a teenager: “Snowcrash” (1992) and “Neuromancer” (1984). They are set in dystopian visions of the future, where the power of technology has been co-opted to mostly control the population. But both feature independent, compelling protagonists who use their talents as hackers, digital natives, to save themselves, and a select group of those they care about.
It was not hard to see myself as one of these cypherpunks, someone who cared about the privacy of everyone that wanted to use the internet. Someone who worried that corporations, if left unchecked, would turn us into digital serfs, just as authors Neal Stephenson and William Gibson had described.
This was the ethos of the internet when I began to log on in the mid-90s, with a 28.8k dial-up modem and a terminal window. (For context, you can get a modem that’s more than 20,000 times faster for less than $100 today.) I quickly found people who shared my values, who had formed organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Free Software Foundation, the Creative Commons. I was young, but like all of them, I believed this new way to gather was too valuable to be left for commercial exploitation. We had to do what we could to preserve open standards and ensure the internet remained as public as possible.
PCLinuxOS Articles of Interest
Games: Psychonauts 2, 3200 Games on Steam Deck, FEX 2206 Tagged
today's howtos
Unifont 14.0.04 Released
4 June 2022 Unifont 14.0.04 is now available. This is a minor release to fix an issue with parallel font builds. It also contains updates to some glyphs, notably in the Runic script.
