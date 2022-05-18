Games: AYN Odin, Steam Deck, and More
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients – 2022-06-11 Edition
Between 2022-06-04 and 2022-06-11 there were 10 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 174 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 5.7 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...
AYN Odin handheld gaming PC can now dual boot Android and Windows (or Linux) - Liliputing
The AYN Odin is a handheld game console with a 6 inch display, built-in game controllers, and an ARM-based processor. It ships with Android software, but we’ve already seen that it’s possible to load other operating systems like Windows on some models.
Now you can do that without wiping Android first. Project Valhalla is a community-built set of tools that allows you to turn an AYN Odin into a dual-boot device capable of running Android, Windows, or maybe even Linux (although Linux support is still a work in progress).
Steam Deck update improves Home Screen performance
Valve has released another small update to the Steam Deck, this time focusing on some bugs and UI performance.
You can now try Resident Evil Village directly in your browser using Stadia tech
Capcom has released a cloud gaming browser demo of the popular Resident Evil Village, so you can try it out in only a click and a few seconds waiting on pretty much any platform. As long as you're using a Chromium-based browser, that is.
Puzzle-room game Escape Simulator gets a Steampunk DLC
The million-selling indie game Escape Simulator has expanded with a new Steampunk DLC now available to give you a lot more to play with.
How to play The Elder Scrolls Online on Steam Deck
The Elder Scrolls Online is currently noted as Unsupported on Steam Deck but don't let that stop you. Getting it running is actually pretty simple.
Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone expansion announced
Paradox have plenty more coming with the Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone expansion announced, although there's no date yet they've teased it.
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II arrives on Steam 'this Summer' with Linux support
Interplay Entertainment along with Square One Games and Black Isle Studios have confirmed that Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is coming to Steam along with Native Linux support.
Android Development With Qt 6.4 and Qt 6 in Debian Bullseye
