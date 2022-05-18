Language Selection

  • Un-Stringifying Android Development with Qt 6.4

    The Java Native Interface (JNI) makes it possible to call Java from C++ and vice versa, and in Qt we have a pair of classes, QJniObject and QJniEnvironment, that provide convenient, Qt-friendly APIs. Until recently, I have had little opportunity to develop for Android, but porting Qt Speech to Qt 6 and the face-lift of its Android implementation gave me a chance to get some experience. I also wanted to experiment with some of the new capabilities we are planning to introduce after 6.4, which involved adding a few more callbacks and passing a few more parameters between C++ and Java. Even with the convenient Qt classes, calling APIs via JNI requires signature strings. This makes it time-consuming and error-prone to develop for the Android platform. After spending more time than I should have on putting together the correct strings, I wondered whether we could make developing against the JNI easier using modern C++.

  • Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer: Qt 6 in Debian bullseye

    As announced some time ago on Debian Backport’s mailing list I will be backporting Qt 6 to Debian 11 “Bullseye”. This comprises the (so far) 29 source packages that compose Qt 6 and libassimp. The Qt Company wanted to let us Debian users also enjoy Qt 6 on Bullseye, so they contacted me (and by extension my employer ICS) to bring this forward. As said in the mail I sent to the backports list I’m making the commitment to maintain the packages myself, but I’m really happy the Qt Company asked me for this.

  • How To Install Thunderbird Mail on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Thunderbird is a free email client that is easy to set up and use. With Thunderbird, you get an easy-to-use account setup Wizard that seamlessly allows you to set up your email account without having to provide your SMTP, IMAP, and SSL/TLS settings. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Thunderbird Mail on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • Install Portainer on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Portainer on Debian 11/Debian 10. Portainer is a self-service container service delivery platform that provides container management GUI for Kubernetes, Docker and Swarm.

  • How to Install Latest ImageMagick 7 on Ubuntu 22.04
  • Dotfiles in Linux Explained
  • Set up CrowdSec to protect your WordPress site
  • Show the Git branch in your Bash terminal prompt - PragmaticLinux

    Catch yourself typing git status a lot? Yeah, me too. There’s got to be an easier way, right? Luckily there is: fancy-git. It makes it possible to theme your Bash terminal prompt in a Git specific way. Most importantly, it shows the name of your Git branch in your Bash terminal prompt. This tutorial shows you how to install fancy-git, for showing the name of the Git branch and its status in your Bash terminal prompt.

  • HP Dev One - The BEST Linux Notebook of 2022 so far! - Invidious [Ed: Seems like an ad disguised as review]

    The HP Dev One is here! In this review, we'll take a look at the new notebook from HP - powered by Pop!_OS! We'll go over the specs, hardware, and much more.

  • Ubuntu problems, Linux on iPad, System76 in Europe - Linux and open source news - Invidious
  • Killing the Boot HDD [Ed: No, Microsoft is just killing itself. Microsoft is worried that Windows became such a resource pig that magnetic disks cannot keep up.]

    The Times They Are A-Changin’ and no, I am not referring to the Bob Dylan song. It has recently been reported that Microsoft is pushing vendors to use Solid State Drives (SSD) and not Hard Disk Drives (HDD) as system boot drives. From a performance standpoint, this makes complete sense but at the expense of price. The above article highlights the minimum requirements that Microsoft is pushing for Windows 11 to OEMs with a deadline of 2023. Honestly though, I am not against this move. Assuming that a reasonable quality SSD is being utilized, this could potentially provide a better user experience to the consumer.

