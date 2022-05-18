In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Transmission on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Transmission is the default torrent client installed with the GNOME desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04. All its incarnations feature a very simple, intuitive interface on top of an efficient, cross-platform back-end. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Transmission BitTorrent client on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.