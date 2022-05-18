CrowPi L, Turing Pi 2, and Arduino
CrowPi L is a $200 laptop shell for Raspberry Pi 4 - CNX Software
Two years ago, we reviewed CrowPi 2 Raspberry Pi 4 laptop designed for STEM education with embedded electronics modules and Letscode software with step-by-step tutorials to learn Scratch and Python programming.
I found it quite good, but many people were mostly interested in having a Raspberry Pi 4 laptop, and the price tag was a bit high at the time. That’s probably why Elecrow has now designed for CrowPi L laptop shell for Raspberry Pi 4 based on the CrowPi 2 but without all the electronics modules, and with a built-in battery to operate more like an actual laptop.
CrowPi L kit transforms a Raspberry Pi into a laptop (little assembly required) - Liliputing
The CrowPi L is a small laptop computer shell designed to be powered by a Raspberry Pi. It has a display, keyboard, battery, and other components… but it’s the Raspberry PI you stuff inside that will serve as the actual brains of the computer.
Made by the same folks who delivered the CrowPi and CrowPi 2, the new model is again aimed at the education space and comes with 96 courses on programming for beginners. But unlike earlier models, you don’t need to back a crowdfunding campaign this time – the CrowPi L is up for pre-order from the Elecrow website for just over $200, and it’s expected to begin shipping June 30, 2022.
Turing Pi 2: The Low Power Cluster
We’re not in the habit of recommending Kickstarter projects here at Hackaday, but when prototype hardware shows up on our desk, we just can’t help but play with it and write it up for the readers. And that is exactly where we find ourselves with the Turing Pi 2. You may be familiar with the original Turing Pi, the carrier board that runs seven Raspberry Pi Compute boards at once. That one supports the Compute versions 1 and 3, but a new design was clearly needed for the Compute Module 4. Not content with just supporting the CM4, the developers at Turing Machines have designed a 4-slot carrier board based on the NVIDIA Jetson pinout. The entire line of Jetson devices are supported, and a simple adapter makes the CM4 work. There’s even a brand new module planned around the RK3588, which should be quite impressive.
Can Arduino help with tightrope walking? | Arduino Blog
Walking a tightrope does take skill and natural balance, but it is really a matter of inertia. This is why you see acrobats carrying long poles on the high wire — the weight and length of the pole creates inertia that gravity must overcome in order to topple the performer. But those poles are unwieldy. To find out if he could achieve the same thing in a more compact package, James Bruton built this strange Arduino-controlled balancing backpack.
Bruton has something of a fascination with self-balancing robots. His experience in that arena carried over here, because the backpack works a lot like a self-balancing robot. A weighted reaction wheel spins either clockwise or counter-clockwise, which will create rotational inertia to compensate for roll (left or right tilt). But instead of keeping a robot upright, this inertial mechanism sits on a backpack that Bruton can wear to stay upright as he attempts to walk along a beam.
