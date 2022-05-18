Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, June 17, 2022 meeting, where we saw a couple of new programs added and several entries updated.
It is relatively easy to get a group of people that creates a new database management system or new data store. We know this because over the past five decades of computing, the rate of proliferation of tools to provide structure to data has increased, and it looks like at an increasing rate at that. Thanks in no small part to the innovation by the hyperscalers and cloud builders as well as academics who just plain like mucking around in the guts of a database to prove a point.
But it is another thing entirely to take an open source database or data store project and turn it into a business that can provide enterprise-grade fit and finish and support a much wider variety of use cases and customer types and sizes. This is hard work, and it takes a lot of people, focus, money – and luck.
This week, I finally went back to A Coruña for the Web Engines Hackfest and internal company meetings. These were my first on-site events since the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years of non-super-exciting virtual conferences I was so glad to finally be able to meet with colleagues and other people from the Web.
Igalia has grown considerably and I finally get to know many new hires in person. Obviously, some people were still not able to travel despite the effort we put to settle strong sanitary measures. Nevertheless, our infrastructure has also improved a lot and we were able to provide remote communication during these events, in order to give people a chance to attend and participate !
Bitwig and u-he have announced CLAP (CLever Audio Plug-in API), a new open standard for audio plug-ins and hosts.
CLAP offers modern features, innate stability, and rapid support for plug-in and host developers. The developers say that, since it’s open source and liberally licensed, CLAP is a safe bet for the future.
CLAP 1.0 is the result of a multi-year project initiated by u-he and Bitwig, with design and implementation contributions by a group of commercial and open source audio developers.
Early-stage startups shouldn't run on Kubernetes yet.
But eventually, growth-stage and large companies should be running on Kubernetes in some form. Kubernetes Maximalism doesn't mean one-size-fits-all.
Infrastructure should progressively grow with your workloads and team. How can you choose the right technology now so that you can maximize growth and minimize pain later when you inevitably outgrow it?
jQuery is an open-source, feature-rich JavaScript library, designed to simplify the HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and Ajax with an easy-to-use API that supports the multiple browsers. It makes the easy interaction between the HTML & CSS document, Document Object Model (DOM), and JavaScript. With the help of jQuery, the multiple lines of code can be wrapped into methods, which in turn, can be called with a single line of code to perform a particular task. This, in turn, jQuery makes it easier to use Javascript on the website, along with enhancing the overall performance of the website.
We have gone over hostnames in previous articles, but we are going to cover it again. We’ll also be covering hostname resolution for CentOS7 and Ubuntu 18.04. Trust me, this one was difficult to get resolved (no pun intended).
A hostname is a simple name used to represent a device on a network. It is easier to remember the hostname than an IP Address.
On a local network, names can be something like ‘Server’, ‘system1’, ‘laptop2’, etc. On a local network, the Domain Name of the Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) is ‘.local’. The FQDN could be ‘Server1.local’, ‘system1.local’, etc.
On the Internet, you have a FQDN such as ‘www.linux.org’. The hostname is ‘www’ and the domain name is ‘linux.org’.
Today we are looking at how to install NewCP on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Jack Wallen shows you what might be the easiest method of transferring files between Linux desktops on the market.
If you want to be a Frontend developer, then you need to know how to install Angular. In this case, we have chosen CentOS 9 Stream as our system because it is a solid and new system that many developers can use for their purposes.
This guide shows how to automatically set up updates on the Ubuntu system, also known as unattended upgrades.
We know the Linux operating system is considered secure “by design.” However, regular maintenance by applying released security updates ensures that it will remain such. In addition, they address pre-existing vulnerabilities that malicious users can use to compromise the system.
One of the most common approaches used by Linux system administrators is manually installing security updates. The problem with this approach is that it cannot ensure consistent regularity.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ntopng on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ntopng is a web-based application for true network traffic flow monitoring that is available as open freeware. It’s an improved kind of innovative Ntop that displays network use, statistics, and analytical data. Ntopng comes in professional and corporate editions with license restrictions, as well as a free open source community version. It supports major OS including Unix, Windows, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ntopng network monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Angular is a popular, open-source web application framework for building mobile and desktop apps. It was developed in 2009 by Google to help developers design complex applications from scratch without having expert knowledge of coding languages like C# or Java which can take up valuable time when you want something simple with little functionality at first but grow as your project develops over the years.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Angular on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.
Signal Messenger is a free, open-source messaging app that has been around for several years and specializes in end-to-end encryption. When you need to communicate securely but find it hard because of the restrictions put on traditional messaging apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, Signal messenger is one of the better forms of communication for those that require the utmost privacy.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Signal Messenger on Debian 11 Bullseye. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the software securely and adequately.
Vue is a progressive JavaScript framework that makes it easy for anyone with some knowledge of HTML and CSS to create beautiful web applications. With Vue’s various tools, you can build your project in no time!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vue.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.
Nginx is a powerful web application server. However, combined with LEMP situations, PHP is known to be slow with requests needing to go to PHP-FPM, which then queries MySQL/MariaDB database, then Nginx will generate a static HTML page which is then delivered back to Nginx.
So, the overheads increase dramatically if a website server is under heavy load. However, Nginx supports a cache solution with FastCGI to reduce the overhead and allow a server to handle more page requests with in-demand files being served from a cache instead of doing the whole route of going to the database and back.
The following tutorial will show you how to set up Nginx FastCGI Cache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the command line terminal.
