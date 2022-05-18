Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming FSD meeting recap 2022-06-17 Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting. Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, June 17, 2022 meeting, where we saw a couple of new programs added and several entries updated.

Bridging The Gap Between Open Source Database And Database Business It is relatively easy to get a group of people that creates a new database management system or new data store. We know this because over the past five decades of computing, the rate of proliferation of tools to provide structure to data has increased, and it looks like at an increasing rate at that. Thanks in no small part to the innovation by the hyperscalers and cloud builders as well as academics who just plain like mucking around in the guts of a database to prove a point. But it is another thing entirely to take an open source database or data store project and turn it into a business that can provide enterprise-grade fit and finish and support a much wider variety of use cases and customer types and sizes. This is hard work, and it takes a lot of people, focus, money – and luck.

Short blog post from Madrid's hotel room - Frédéric Wang This week, I finally went back to A Coruña for the Web Engines Hackfest and internal company meetings. These were my first on-site events since the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years of non-super-exciting virtual conferences I was so glad to finally be able to meet with colleagues and other people from the Web. Igalia has grown considerably and I finally get to know many new hires in person. Obviously, some people were still not able to travel despite the effort we put to settle strong sanitary measures. Nevertheless, our infrastructure has also improved a lot and we were able to provide remote communication during these events, in order to give people a chance to attend and participate !

New Audio Plugin Standard, CLAP, Offers Open Source Alternative To VST & AU – Synthtopia Bitwig and u-he have announced CLAP (CLever Audio Plug-in API), a new open standard for audio plug-ins and hosts. CLAP offers modern features, innate stability, and rapid support for plug-in and host developers. The developers say that, since it’s open source and liberally licensed, CLAP is a safe bet for the future. CLAP 1.0 is the result of a multi-year project initiated by u-he and Bitwig, with design and implementation contributions by a group of commercial and open source audio developers.

Don't Use Kubernetes, Yet Early-stage startups shouldn't run on Kubernetes yet. But eventually, growth-stage and large companies should be running on Kubernetes in some form. Kubernetes Maximalism doesn't mean one-size-fits-all. Infrastructure should progressively grow with your workloads and team. How can you choose the right technology now so that you can maximize growth and minimize pain later when you inevitably outgrow it?

jQuery Cheat Sheet – A Basic Guide to jQuery jQuery is an open-source, feature-rich JavaScript library, designed to simplify the HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and Ajax with an easy-to-use API that supports the multiple browsers. It makes the easy interaction between the HTML & CSS document, Document Object Model (DOM), and JavaScript. With the help of jQuery, the multiple lines of code can be wrapped into methods, which in turn, can be called with a single line of code to perform a particular task. This, in turn, jQuery makes it easier to use Javascript on the website, along with enhancing the overall performance of the website.

dnsdist-1.7.2 released