Manjaro 21.3 Brings GNOME 42.2 Edition, Sticks to LTS Kernel and Plasma Desktop
Codenamed “Ruah”, Manjaro 21.3 ships with the same Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, alongside the older Linux 5.10 and 5.4 LTS kernels for older hardware, as it looks like the Manjaro Linux devs decided to stick to LTS kernels for new releases and not adopt the latest and greatest kernel branch, Linux 5.18, which is already the default kernel upstream in Arch Linux’s repositories.
Amberol GTK Music App Gains New Features, Reduces Memory Usage
I’m a big fan of Emmanuele Bassi’s Amberol music player and the latest version, released this weekend adds a couple of pretty big new features. Before I get to those, I will point out that this GTK-based music music player has been updated numerous times since I spotlighted it back in April. UI improvements, including relocating the playlist to the left-hand side of the window, have been implemented; there’s now an option to disable UI recolouring; and comprehensive MPRIS support. Amberol 0.8 is the latest release and it lets you search for songs in the playlist/queue. You don’t need to click a ‘search’ icon to get at this (though you can) as you can just start typing to start searching. Search also works when the playlist/queue is in selection mode.
6 Top Browser you can install on Linux such as Ubuntu
Browsers are a life of GUI-based Desktop OS when it comes to browsing, here we learn some best browsers available to install on Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, Fedora, Redhat, and more… Which browser is the best? Netizens have been arguing about the answer to this question for years. However, here we are not going to follow which browser is best instead the list of those which are popular and can be easily installed on Linux systems. Although, almost every Linux distro comes with a default browser that is the mighty “Mozilla FireFox”. However, still many users like the sleek design of Google Chrome, others distrust the search engine giant and prefer Mozilla’s Firefox or Opera. Some would like to have Microsoft’s Edge on Linux as well because it is pre-installed on every Windows PC anyway. So, let’s explore some options you can use to replace your default Linux browser.
LXC 5.0 Linux Containers Are Here as a Long Term Support Release
Switching to Meson, the new cgroup configuration options, and time namespace support are some of the new features in the LXC 5.0. In recent years, using containers in Linux has revolutionized the whole software industry’s approach to how software is built. Nowadays, when it comes to containerized services, technologies like Docker and Podman have become the industry standard. However, not everyone knows that the ability to run Linux containers using LXC has been supported as a core feature of Linux since 2008. LXC (Linux Containers) was the first and most complete Linux container manager implementation. Moreover, it runs on a single Linux kernel and does not require any patches. In other words, LXC container support is native functionality built into the Linux kernel.
