It’s Linux. On An ESP32

By today’s standards, the necessities for running a Linux-based operating system are surprisingly meagre in terms of RAM and processor power. Back in the day we ran earlier Linux versions on Intel 386 and 486 machines with tiny quantities of memory compared to the multi-gigabyte many-core powerhouses we do today.

So it stands to reason that many of the more powerful microcontrollers should also run Linux, but of course they are often unable because the lack a memory management unit. The original ESP32 is just such a candidate, plenty of power but unable to run Linux. Not so fast, because [Dror Gluska] has managed to boot a Linux kernel on Espressif’s dual-core chip. How on earth? By emulating a RISC-V processor on it and booting a RISC-V version of the kernel.

Builder 43.alpha0

It’s been an absolute mad dash this cycle porting Builder to GTK 4, but 43.alpha0 is out and available on GNOME Nightly. Builder is one of the larger applications within GNOME, especially if you include the libraries I had to write and maintain to make that possible. Porting an application to a new toolkit is always a big undertaking. However, it also provides an opportunity to rethink how major components work and simplify them while you’re there. So that is what has happened this cycle. It’s going to end up being a much more polished product due to the enormous amount of simplification going on. GTK 4 has simplified how a lot of things work and provided APIs that feel so obvious when you use them. Read more

Android Leftovers

'Matrix' Network Hits 60 Million Users, Improving the Demand for Decentralized Communication

Matrix is an open-source standard for decentralized communication. It is constantly evolving to the requirements of modern solutions keeping in mind the privacy of users. You will find Matrix clients as a replacement for Slack, Microsoft Teams, and several other popular communication platforms. And, to re-affirm the adoption of decentralized communication, Matrix has announced that it has surpassed sixty-million users worldwide. Read more

10 Top Free and Open Source Lisp Web Frameworks

Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages. The most commonly used general-purpose dialects are Common Lisp and Scheme. Other dialects include Franz Lisp, Interlisp, Portable Standard Lisp, XLISP and Zetalisp. Here’s our recommended web frameworks for Lisp captured in a legendary Linuxlinks chart. We only feature free and open source software. Read more

