Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Tiny quad-core -A53 hacker SBC debuts at $25

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 24th of December 2016 06:19:18 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

FriendlyElec’s open source, 64 x 60mm NanoPi A64 ships runs Ubuntu Core and MATE on an Allwinner A64, and provides WiFi, camera, and 40-pin RPi connectors.

Considering how prolific FriendlyELEC (AKA FriendlyARM) has been in churning out open spec NanoPi branded SBCs, it’s surprising the Guangzhou based company has is only now getting around to the mainstream platform of 2016: a quad-core Cortex-A53. The $25 NanoPi A64 is not FriendlyElec’s first 64-bit ARM board — earlier this year it shipped the $60 octa-core -A53 NanoPC-T3 and $35 NanoPi M3. The NanoPi A64 goes up directly against the $35 Raspberry Pi 3, Odroid-C2, and the like for the main event in the hacker board competition.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Container Storage Vendor ClusterHQ Shuts Down
    ClusterHQ which had been an early pioneer in the container storage market with its open-source Flocker project, ceases operations. Container storage vendor ClusterHQ announced on December 22 that it is shutting down the company's operations, effective immediately. ClusterHQ raised $18 million in venture capital funding to help fuel its efforts to build a commercially supported stateful container storage technology. In a 2014 interview with eWEEK, ClusterHQ co-founder Luke Marsden explained the core premise of his business and its primary open-source project called Flocker. Simply put, Flocker was built to help solve the challenge stateful storage for containers.
  • Wine 2.0-rc3 Released
    The Wine development release 2.0-rc3 is now available.
  • Spell-checking for GtkEntry in gspell
    It’s done! Everything that I wanted to do initially for the fundraising of gspell is implemented (for the milestone 1).
  • Updates
    I’m not sure if there is some confusion about the current development model of Shotwell. I noticed that some distributions seem to try to pick up the current development branch (0.25.x). I strongly advise against that at this point in time. It has just seen a major change in the Menu handling code and might still have severe usability regressions.
  • SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements
    SUSE's YaST Team has shared the improvements they've been working on this holiday season for improving the distribution's installer / setup tool. Among the improvements en route for SUSE YaST users are improved management of DHCLIENT_SET_HOSTNAME, ensuring installation of needed packages, some changes to the expert partitioner mode, further improving yast2-network, better handling of GPT disks, allowing the Snapper file-system snapshot tool to work without DBus, CASP functionality, and more.
  • Debian GNU/Linux Is Considering “Automatic Upgrades”
  • Devuan Linux explained
    Devuan Linux is new to the Linux world. It can be a good lightweight option to your current system.Devuan Linux made it's way into Linux world on November 2014. It is making nice and steady progress from that time. The distro entered a beta stage in April 2016. It is based on Debian Jesse.
  • ArchWiPi - Raspberry Pi Wireless AP
    Turn your Raspberry Pi into a wireless router/AP. Arch-WiPi is a tiny Arch Linux ARM + create_ap packaged into a downloadable image.
  • Smartphone App: Daily Pictures Quotes for Tizen
  • Samsung to support YouTube HDR Content on 2016 range of Tizen TVs
    Samsung Electronics have announced that they will support YouTube’s global HDR playback on their Tizen TVs via an updated YouTube application. Currently, the app is available on all 2016 Samsung Quantum dot TVs and UHD TVs, and beginning this month will begin a global rollout. What is HDR? High Dynamic Range is used differently in TVs opposed to Photos. In the TV it essentially expands the contrast ration and color palette, resulting in a more realistic and vibrant picture. When talking about HDR in Photos the camera combines multiple images that are taken with different exposures to create a single image, which then has a greater dynamic range.

GNU/Linux Desktop

  • Christmas Tux 2016
    Merry Christmas, everyone! I'm excited to share the 14th Christmas Tux with everyone. This year I unfortunately didn't make any cool timelapse recordings of the process. I've been working on this piece in little bits over the past couple weeks. I have no actual idea how long it took me to finish, but I had fun making this one. I decided to really amp up the color this year with a bright and colorful winter sunset.
  • Top 5 Linux Operating Systems You Should Try in a Virtual Machine
    Whether you’re using Windows as your main OS or you’ve seen the light and switched to Linux, there’s a good chance that you may need a virtual machine at some point in the future. This might be to get the sort of Linux evaluation experience a live disc cannot deliver or it might simply be because you need to use a different distro for a short time. Either way, the best results will be gained from having the most efficient Linux distro available. This will reduce system overhead on the host PC, and make for a generally more satisfying experience. Five Linux operating system distributions are particularly suitable for this, so let’s take a look at them.
  • From Linux Kernel to Bitcoin Dev
    Australian Rusty Russell gives an amusing TEDx talk in Adelaide, South Australia, explaining his voyage from being a Linux kernel developer to being a bitcoin developer.
  • Microsoft Admits Overly Aggressive Windows 10 Upgrade Campaign Was ‘Pretty Painful’ And Obnoxious
    Microsoft does not always do things the right way, few people would argue otherwise. However, Microsoft has traditionally been good at admitting when it drops the ball or otherwise could have done a better job. Such is the case with Windows 10 and the super aggressive approach Microsoft took to getting users to upgrade. It was annoying and at times even obnoxious, and while Microsoft can't go back in time and change that, it can at least give users the satisfaction of recognizing it. That's what Microsoft's chief marketing officer Chris Capossela did during a recent video podcast.

Red Hat and Fedora

  • Goodbye DxO, hello Red Hat
    After one year and a half at DxO working on the DxO ONE, a diminutive, yet highly capable camera that fits in your pocket and connects to an iPhone, I’ve decided to move on and join Red Hat to work on Spice, focusing on 3D acceleration for virtual machines. Free software, virtualization and 3D together, and working again with old colleagues from the HPVM era, Karen Noel and Denise Dumas. What’s not to love?
  • The New Screen Savers 84: Snowden's OS of Choice - Qubes OS
  • Celebrating Fedora 25 with freenode
    On November 22nd, 2016, the Fedora Project released Fedora 25, the latest and greatest version of our Linux-based operating system. For over thirteen years, the Fedora community has worked to bring the leading edge of open source development to the world. Fedora's focus is guided by its Four Foundations: Freedom, Friends, Features, First. Freedom is representative of Fedora's commitment to championing free and open source software and contributing back to upstream projects for the benefit of the open source community. Features stands for Fedora's commitment to driving some of the newest features First. Some of these examples include the Wayland display server, systemd, and GNOME 3. Perhaps most importantly, Friends are for the friendships made by contributors from around the world who help make every release of Fedora possible. Part of why Friends is an important part of the Four Foundations is communication. Fedora community members come from all over the planet, including six out of seven continents. The tools we use to communicate help us collaborate, solve problems, and build friendships. IRC and freenode are an important part of how we communicate. Fedora registered our first channel on freenode on December 29, 2002. As we celebrate thirteen years of open source collaboration and the newest release of Fedora 25, the Fedora community wanted to reflect on our longstanding relationship with freenode.
  • Reworking Fedora release schedules
    The Fedora distribution has had a habit of missing its release targets over the years, but has also tried to target releases at certain times of the year (early May and late October). That led to a rather short development cycle for Fedora 25 as its predecessor was substantially delayed. Fedora project leader Matthew Miller recently floated an idea on the fedora-devel mailing list that might plausibly help the chronic delayed-release problem and perhaps have other beneficial effects: move Fedora to an annual release cycle. There was more to it than just that, of course, and support for the idea was mixed at best, but the conversation makes it clear that Fedora is willing to look at fairly radical changes as it moves forward.

Security News

  • Friday's security advisories
  • The State of Linux Security
    In the last 10 years, GNU/Linux achieved something some foreseen as almost impossible: powering both the smallest and biggest devices in the world, and everything in between. Only the desktop is not a conquered terrain yet. The year 2016 had an impact on the world. Both from a real life perspective, as digitally. Some people found their personal details leaked on the internet, others found their software being backdoored. Let’s have a look back on what happened this year regarding Linux security.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6