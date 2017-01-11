6 key points about Intel's hot new Linux distro
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of January 2017 12:16:34 PM Filed under
The great thing about Linux is is that anyone possessing the wherewithal and dedication can produce a distribution to satisfy their own needs. That's also the bad thing, as it means many Linux distributions, even those with name backing, fight to distinguish themselves or to be recognized at all.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Phoronix Benchmarks
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Wine Staging 2.0 RC6
Recent comments
4 days 17 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 17 hours ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
22 weeks 1 day ago