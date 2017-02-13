Language Selection

Why Munich should stick with Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 09:03:41 PM
Linux

Once more, the drums are beating for Munich to turn its back on Linux and return to Windows. Oh please! Get a grip!

A Munich administrative and personnel committee recommended an immediate start to the creation of a uniform, Windows 10-based client architecture that can be deployed across the council by the end of 2020.

